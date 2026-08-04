Several governments around the world have introduced financial incentives aimed at encouraging young people to get married and start families

Countries including Italy, Japan, Singapore, China, and Hungary are offering cash bonuses, housing grants, and subsidised loans to newlyweds

Hungary's scheme allows couples to access an interest-free loan of up to €30,590, which can be fully cancelled for families with three children

Governments across the globe are growing more aggressive in their attempts to reverse falling birth rates, and for some countries, that means paying people to walk down the aisle.

Faced with ageing populations and shrinking workforces, at least five countries have introduced substantial financial packages targeting newlyweds, ranging from upfront cash grants to loans that disappear entirely depending on how many children a couple has.

1. Cash for marriage in Italy

In Italy, several regional and local governments are offering grants to young couples willing to settle in smaller towns and rural areas battling population decline.

The incentives cover home purchases, property renovations and relocation costs, giving newlyweds a chance to build a life in the country's historic countryside communities.

2. Japan's cash reward for marriage

Japan, grappling with one of the world's lowest birth rates, has gone a similar route. Multiple local authorities there provide lump-sum payments to newly married couples to cover wedding expenses, housing and the general costs of starting a household.

The measures form part of a broader national push to make marriage financially accessible to younger generations.

3. Singapore gives cash bonus for marriage

Singapore has maintained a long-running Marriage and Parenthood Package that includes the Baby Bonus Scheme, which offers cash payouts and savings support when children are born.

Married couples also benefit from housing grants and priority access to subsidised public flats, easing the financial burden of family life in one of Asia's most expensive cities.

4. Cash incentive for married couples in China

China has taken a more targeted approach in some of its regions, offering cash bonuses specifically to couples where the bride is aged 25 or younger.

The policy is designed to encourage earlier marriages as authorities confront both declining marriage rates and an increasingly ageing population.

5. Hungary's cash for marriage system

Hungary operates arguably the most comprehensive scheme of the five. Eligible newlyweds can access an interest-free loan of up to €30,590.

As the family grows, portions of the loan are suspended or cancelled after each child is born, and couples with three children can qualify for full loan forgiveness.

What starts as a financial obligation can therefore become an outright grant, making it one of Europe's most generous marriage incentive programmes.

Across all five countries, the underlying motivation is the same: demographic pressure. With fewer young people entering the workforce and social welfare systems facing long-term strain, these governments are betting that financial rewards can help reverse the trend, one marriage at a time.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh