Iranian singer Parastoo Ahmadi received a sentence of 74 lashes from the authorities

The judicial ruling came after she performed online without wearing a hijab

The development increased concerns regarding freedom of expression among local artists

An international report by euronews on X reported that Iranian singer Parastoo Ahmadi has been sentenced to 74 lashes by authorities.

Iranian Singer Parastoo Ahmadi Sentenced for Performing Without Hijab

Source: UGC

The judicial punishment was handed down to the musical artist after she delivered an online performance without wearing a hijab.

This development has sparked widespread conversations across social media platforms regarding human rights and artistic freedom.

The legal execution of the sentence has renewed international attention on the strict cultural codes enforced within the region.

Read more details about the sentence of Iranian singer Parastoo Ahmadi in the X post below.

Source: YEN.com.gh