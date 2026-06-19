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Iranian Singer Parastoo Ahmadi Sentenced for Performing Without Hijab
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Iranian Singer Parastoo Ahmadi Sentenced for Performing Without Hijab

by  Ruth Sekyi
1 min read
  • Iranian singer Parastoo Ahmadi received a sentence of 74 lashes from the authorities
  • The judicial ruling came after she performed online without wearing a hijab
  • The development increased concerns regarding freedom of expression among local artists

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An international report by euronews on X reported that Iranian singer Parastoo Ahmadi has been sentenced to 74 lashes by authorities.

Iranian Singer Parastoo Ahmadi Sentenced for Performing Without Hijab
Iranian Singer Parastoo Ahmadi Sentenced for Performing Without Hijab
Source: UGC

The judicial punishment was handed down to the musical artist after she delivered an online performance without wearing a hijab.

This development has sparked widespread conversations across social media platforms regarding human rights and artistic freedom.

The legal execution of the sentence has renewed international attention on the strict cultural codes enforced within the region.

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Read more details about the sentence of Iranian singer Parastoo Ahmadi in the X post below.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Ruth Sekyi avatar

Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh

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