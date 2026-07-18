Iran Releases List of African Countries Eligible for Visa-Free Entry

Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs published an official list of 27 countries whose citizens can enter without a visa for tourism

Six African nations made the list, with qualifying passport holders granted a 15-day stay limited to one visit every six months

The majority of African countries do not appear on any of Iran's visa-free arrangements and must apply through standard consular procedures

Iran has officially designated six African countries among 27 nations worldwide whose citizens may enter the Islamic Republic for tourism without a visa, according to a list published by the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ordinary passport holders from the qualifying African countries are permitted a 15-day stay per visit, restricted to once every six months.

Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs lists 27 visa-free countries, including six African nations with a 15-day stay for tourism. Discover the details of this travel update. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The access is non-extendable under Iranian law and applies solely for tourism purposes.

Which African countries made Iran's list

The six African nations included in Iran's visa-free framework are Tunisia, Mauritania, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Mauritius and Seychelles.

Citizens of these countries holding ordinary passports may enter Iran for tourism without undergoing advance visa application procedures, provided they comply with the conditions set by Iranian regulations.

Beyond Africa, the broader list of 27 countries covers Gulf states including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait, alongside Asian nations such as Indonesia, Japan, Singapore, Vietnam and Cambodia. Several Latin American countries, among them Brazil, Peru, Cuba and Mexico, also feature on the list.

How Iran's entry system works

Iran operates a tiered entry system for foreign nationals rather than a single blanket policy. A separate category exists for countries that benefit from full visa waiver arrangements under bilateral agreements, which grant their citizens even fewer travel restrictions when visiting Iran.

Nationals of Lebanon, Venezuela and Malaysia fall under a distinct arrangement, where they can obtain the necessary travel permits directly upon arrival at designated entry points rather than applying in advance.

Citizens of countries not covered by any of these arrangements, which includes the vast majority of African nations, are required to apply for a visa through standard consular channels. Iran's eVisa platform, administered through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is available to those who qualify for online applications.

The announcement comes as several governments have moved to publicise their travel agreements and entry requirements, drawing renewed attention to which nationalities benefit from simplified access to various countries.

Georgia names African countries eligible for visa-free entry

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Georgia has granted visa-free entry to citizens of four African countries.

With this arrangement, no prior visa application is required for eligible travellers, provided they meet Georgia's broader immigration requirements upon arrival.

The four African nations whose citizens qualify for this visa-free arrangement are Botswana, Mauritius, South Africa, and Seychelles.

Source: YEN.com.gh