Georgia's government has published an official list of African countries whose citizens can enter without a visa under its 2026 policy

Citizens from the eligible African nations are permitted to stay in Georgia for up to one year under the country's immigration rules

The Georgian government's official website contains the full details of the visa-free arrangement and which countries qualify

Georgia has granted visa-free entry to citizens of four African countries, allowing them to remain in the country for up to one year, according to the Georgian government's official website.

Under the country's current visa policy, no prior visa application is required for eligible travellers, provided they comply with Georgia's broader immigration requirements upon arrival.

Georgia under Mikheil Kavelashvili grantsvisa-free entry for citizens of Botswana, Mauritius, South Africa, and Seychelles for up to one year. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

African countries eligible for visa-free entry

The four African nations whose citizens qualify for this arrangement are Botswana, Mauritius, South Africa and Seychelles.

Nationals from each of these countries may enter Georgian territory and remain for a continuous period of up to 12 months without needing to obtain a visa in advance.

The Georgian government has made the full details of this policy publicly accessible through its official website, outlining both the eligible nationalities and the conditions attached to the extended stay.

Georgia's 2026 visa policy

Georgia operates a relatively open visa regime compared with many European countries, extending visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to a significant number of nationalities worldwide.

The inclusion of these four African states reflects the country's broader approach to facilitating travel and easing entry requirements for citizens of select nations.

For travellers from Botswana, Mauritius, South Africa and Seychelles, the policy removes a significant administrative barrier, enabling stays far longer than the short-term access typically granted under standard visa-free arrangements elsewhere.

Travellers are advised to consult the Georgian government's official website directly for the most up-to-date entry requirements and any conditions that may apply to their stay.

South Sudan names countries eligible for visa-free entry

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reports that South Sudan has named the African countries whose citizens are permitted to enter the country without a visa or visa fee.

The publication details the entry conditions for travellers from countries across Africa and other continents, specifying which nationals qualify for visa-free access and the fees that apply to those who do not.

Source: YEN.com.gh