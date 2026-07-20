Oman's Foreign Ministry published a visa-free entry policy covering nationals from more than 100 countries and territories worldwide

Eight African countries appear across two groups eligible for 14-day visa-free access to the Gulf nation

The policy covers travellers from several regions including Europe, Asia, the Americas, and Oceania

Oman has opened its doors wider to African travellers, with eight countries on the continent now eligible for 14-day visa-free entry under a policy published by the country's Foreign Ministry in 2026.

Oman's government under Prime Minister Sultan Haitham bin Tarik grants visa-free access to citizens of eight African countries. Photo source: @muscatdaily

Source: Instagram

Oman's exemption list spans more than 100 countries and territories globally, divided into two qualifying groups.

Citizens of any country who appear in either group may enter Oman without a visa, provided their stay does not exceed 14 days.

African countries eligible for Oman's visa-free entry

The eight African nations are spread across both groups. The first group includes Mauritius, Seychelles, and South Africa. The second group covers Algeria, Egypt, Mauritania, Morocco, and Tunisia.

Travellers holding passports from these countries can enter Oman under the exemption without needing to apply for a visa in advance, making the destination considerably more accessible than it has been for many African nationals.

Oman's broader visa-free policy

Beyond Africa, the arrangement extends to a large number of countries in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and Oceania. Among the more prominent names in the first group are the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Japan, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Russia, South Korea, and most European Union member states.

The second group, which carries the same 14-day entitlement, features India, Mexico, Vietnam, Jordan, Cuba, and various nations across Central America and Central Asia.

Oman's Foreign Ministry indicated that the policy is part of a wider national strategy to position the country as a more accessible and appealing destination for international visitors, with the hope of stimulating tourism across the region.

Travellers are advised to verify their country's status and review any applicable entry conditions directly on the Foreign Ministry's official entry visa page before making travel plans.

Russia confirms 17 African countries for visa-free

YEN.com.gh also reported that Russia had published the conditions governing visa-free entry for citizens of select African countries.

South Africa stood out as the only nation from the continent whose ordinary passport holders have qualified for the current arrangement.

16 other African countries appear on Russia's visa-free list, but access is restricted to just diplomatic and service passport holders.

Source: YEN.com.gh