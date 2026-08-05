Thai police arrested three foreign nationals in Phuket on Monday for overstaying their visas as the country cracks down on illegal migration

The suspects were identified as Nigerian James Chinekwu Agbo, Kuwaiti Essam Abdullah, and Filipino Ronelio Sollano

Authorities confirmed the trio would face legal action and immigration procedures following their arrest

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Three foreign nationals, including a Nigerian citizen, have been arrested in Phuket, Thailand, after overstaying their visas, as Thai authorities ramp up enforcement against immigration violations.

A Nigerian man and two other foreigners face legal trouble as Thai police arrest them over alleged visa violations. Image credit: Campus France Nepal, Shutterstock

Source: UGC

An investigative team apprehended the three suspects on Monday following operations targeting illegal migration in the Phuket area.

The suspects were identified as James Chinekwu Agbo from Nigeria, Essam Abdullah from Kuwait, and Ronelio Sollano from the Philippines.

All three individuals were found to have breached Thailand's immigration laws by remaining in the country beyond their permitted stay.

While authorities did not indicate that the men were linked to any additional criminal activity, each suspect is set to face legal proceedings and standard immigration processes.

Thai police have been increasingly aggressive in pursuing foreign nationals who exploit the country's thriving tourism sector to circumvent immigration rules.

The crackdown forms part of a broader national effort to prevent high-risk individuals from entering Thailand and to deport those who violate the terms of their visas.

Thailand tightens grip on illegal migration

Thailand has positioned itself as a destination of choice for travellers from across the world, but authorities have signalled that this openness will not be used as a loophole for those seeking to evade immigration controls or facilitate cross-border criminal activity.

The arrests of Agbo, Abdullah, and Sollano reflect the country's commitment to holding overstaying visitors accountable, regardless of their nationality.

Authorities have not indicated the length of time each suspect had overstayed, nor the specific penalties they are likely to face, but the cases will be handled through the country's established immigration legal framework.

The Instagram post below provides more details on the arrest of the Nigerian man and two others in Thailand.

British-Nigerian journalist joins CNN International

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that British-born Nigerian journalist Adefemi Akinsanya was appointed by CNN International to host a brand-new multiplatform feature series, Africa Inc., with the first segments airing on Wednesday, 5 August 2026.

The announcement, shared on CNN International's Instagram page, confirmed that the prominent Arise News correspondent Adefemi Akinsanya will be stationed in Lagos, where she will host the series.

A full 30-minute programme is scheduled to premiere on CNN International on 29 August 2026.

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Source: YEN.com.gh