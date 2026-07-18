Tunisia has opened its borders visa-free to citizens of 22 African countries, allowing stays of up to 90 days without prior application

The Tunisian government is developing an eVisa system that would allow eligible travellers to complete the entire process online

Travellers from countries outside the visa-free list may still enter Tunisia without a tourist visa under a specific organised tour arrangement

Tunisia has extended visa-free access to citizens of 22 African nations, allowing stays of up to 90 days, positioning the North African country as one of the continent's more accessible travel destinations.

The arrangement, published by the Tunisian visa authority, removes the need for advance visa applications for travellers from a broad range of African states.

Tunisia grants visa-free entry to citizens of 22 African nations for 90 days. Plans for an eVisa system are underway to simplify travel for all visitors. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

African countries eligible for visa-free entry

The full list of eligible African nations covers Algeria, Angola, Benin, Burkina Faso, Cabo Verde, Comoros, Ivory Coast, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Libya, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Morocco, Namibia, Niger, Senegal, Seychelles and South Africa.

Beyond the African continent, the visa-free arrangement also covers citizens of European Union member states (excluding Cyprus), as well as nationals from the United States, Canada, Australia, Brazil, China, India, Japan and the United Arab Emirates, among others.

Canadian and German passport holders benefit from particularly generous terms, with their citizens permitted to remain in Tunisia for up to four months without a visa.

Alternative route for other nationalities

For travellers whose countries do not appear on the standard visa-free list, a separate entry option exists. Citizens of Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Macau, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan may enter Tunisia without a tourist visa, provided they are travelling as part of an organised tour group and can present a valid hotel voucher upon arrival.

This arrangement broadens access to the destination without requiring those travellers to go through a full visa application.

Tunisia's eVisa system in development

Travellers currently required to obtain a visa before arrival may soon have a more convenient route. The Tunisian government is actively developing an electronic visa system that would allow applicants to submit personal details, passport information and travel plans through an online portal, paying the applicable fee without needing to visit a consulate in person.

Once approved, the eVisa would be sent directly to the applicant via email. No official launch date has been confirmed, and the Tunisian authorities have advised prospective travellers to follow official government channels for updates on the system's rollout.

Russia confirms 17 African countries for visa-free entry

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Russia has named a number of African countries whose citizens may enter the country without a visa.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs' official consular portal details the visa-free regime, which covers dozens of countries across Latin America, Asia, and Europe.

The African countries included are Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Cabo Verde, Egypt, Ethiopia, Gabon, Guinea, Mali, Morocco, Mozambique, the Republic of Congo, Senegal, Tunisia, and Zimbabwe.

Source: YEN.com.gh