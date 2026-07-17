Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs published the conditions governing visa-free entry for citizens of select African countries

South Africa stands out as the only African nation whose ordinary passport holders qualify for the arrangement

16 other African countries appear on Russia's list, but access is restricted to diplomatic and service passport holders only

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Russia has outlined the specific conditions under which citizens from a handful of African countries may enter the country without a visa, with the terms differing considerably based on both nationality and passport type.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's government confirms 17 African countries for visa-free entry in 2026. Photo source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs' official consular portal details the visa-free regime, which spans dozens of countries across Latin America, Asia, and Europe. African nations, however, feature narrowly on the list, and most come with notable restrictions that exclude the majority of ordinary travellers.

South Africa's standout status on Russia's list

Among all African countries, South Africa holds the most favourable arrangement. Citizens holding any category of South African passport are permitted to visit Russia for up to 90 days without a visa.

The exemption applies to tourism and general visits but does not cover travel for work, study, or the purpose of taking up permanent residence.

Which other African countries qualify

Every other African country on Russia's visa-free list is limited to holders of diplomatic and service passports only.

Citizens travelling on regular passports from these nations must obtain a visa before they can enter Russia.

The countries covered under this restricted arrangement are Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Cabo Verde, Egypt, Ethiopia, Gabon, Guinea, Mali, Morocco, Mozambique, Republic of Congo, Senegal, Tunisia, and Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe carries the strictest conditions of all the listed countries. Visa-free access there applies exclusively to employees of official Zimbabwean institutions operating within Russia, and only those in possession of diplomatic or service passports are eligible.

What this means for African travellers to Russia

For most African travellers, the practical implication is clear: without a South African passport or a diplomatic and service passport from one of the listed countries, a visa is required before travelling to Russia.

Even where a visa-free arrangement does exist, it does not extend to visits intended for work, study, or taking up residence. Travellers with those intentions must apply for the appropriate category of visa, regardless of their passport type or country of origin.

By comparison, many other regions enjoy significantly more generous terms under Russia's broader visa-free framework, with ordinary passport holders from numerous countries across Latin America and Asia qualifying for stays of up to 90 days within a 180-day period.

Source: YEN.com.gh