Good News For Travellers As Full List of Countries Ghanaians Can Visit Without a Visa Surfaces
- Ghanaians can enjoy visa-free travel to several countries across Africa, Asia, the Middle East, Europe and the Americas, easing cross-border journeys
- Visa-on-arrival options expand travel opportunities for many Ghanaians to popular foreign destinations, including Kenya and Rwanda
- Ghana's recent agreements with several international countries have enhanced travel options for travellers beyond Africa to various global regions
Ghanaians looking to explore the world have more options than many may realise, with several countries on the continent welcoming the nation's passport holders without requiring a visa in advance.
Travelling within Africa and other continents has historically involved significant bureaucratic hurdles, but several nations, including Ghana, have moved to ease cross-border movement for citizens of fellow African Union member states.
African countries Ghanaians can enter without visa
Among the destinations Ghanaians can visit without a prior visa are several West African nations, largely due to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) free movement protocol.
Countries such as Nigeria, Senegal, Côte d'Ivoire, Togo, Benin, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, The Gambia, Cape Verde, and Burkina Faso all fall within this arrangement, allowing Ghanaians to enter freely for stays of up to 90 days in most cases.
Beyond West Africa, Ghanaians can also access several countries through visa-on-arrival arrangements, where a visa is granted upon landing rather than requiring prior application.
These include destinations such as Kenya, Rwanda, Mozambique, Madagascar, Comoros, and Togo, among others.
Rwanda, in particular, has positioned itself as one of Africa's most open destinations, extending visa-free access to all African Union passport holders as part of its broader pan-African travel policy.
The list of African countries Ghanaians can enter without a visa is below:
- Benin – 90 days (Visa-free)
- Burkina Faso – Visa-free
- Burundi – Visa-free / Visa-on-arrival
- Cape Verde – 90 days (Online pre-registration required)
- Côte d’Ivoire – 90 days (Visa-free)
- Eswatini – 30 days (Visa-free)
- Guinea – 90 days (Visa-free)
- Guinea-Bissau – 90 days (Visa-free)
- Kenya – 90 days (Visa-free)
- Liberia – Visa-free
- Malawi – 90 days (Visa-free)
- Mali – Visa-free
- Mauritius – 90 days (Visa-free)
- Niger – Visa-free
- Nigeria – Visa-free
- Rwanda – 90 days (Visa-free)
- Senegal – 90 days (Visa-free)
- Seychelles – Visa-free
- South Africa – 90 days (Visa-free)
- Tanzania – 90 days (Visa-free)
- Uganda – 90 days (Visa-free)
- Zambia – Visa on Arrival
- Zimbabwe – 90 days (Visa-free)
Other foreign countries Ghanaians can enter visa-free
Aside from the African continent, Ghana has different visa-waiver agreements with several countries in the Caribbean and the Americas, the Middle East, Asia and the Pacific and Europe.
According to Passport Index, the revised travel framework allows passport holders to enter several international destinations using standard entry protocols rather than an advanced consular sticker.
Caribbean and the Americas
- Bahamas – 90 days (Visa-free)
- Barbados – 180 days (Visa-free)
- Belize – Visa-free
- Bolivia – Visa on Arrival
- Commonwealth of Dominica – 180 days (Visa-free)
- Grenada – 90 days (Visa-free)
- Guyana – 90 days (Visa-free)
- Haiti – 90 days (Visa-free)
- Jamaica – 90 days (Visa-free)
- St Lucia – Visa on Arrival
- Trinidad and Tobago – Visa-free
- St Vincent and the Grenadines – 90 days (Visa-free)
Asia and the Pacific
- Bangladesh – 90 days (Visa-free)
- Cambodia – 30 days (Visa on arrival/E-visa)
- Cook Islands – Visa-free
- Fiji – 4 months (Visa-free)
- Kiribati – 90 days (Visa-free)
- Maldives – Free visa on arrival
- Micronesia – 30 days (Visa-free)
- Palau – Free visa on arrival
- Philippines – 30 days (Visa-free)
- Samoa – 60 days (Visa-free)
- Singapore – Visa-free
- Tuvalu – E-visa
- Vanuatu – 120 days (Visa-free)
Middle East
- Iran – Visa on Arrival
- Jordan – Visa on Arrival
Europe
- Albania – E-visa
- Moldova – E-visa
Ghana also recently signed a visa-waiver agreement with South Korea in Seoul during the 2026 Korea–Africa Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on Wednesday, June 1, 2026.
However, only holders of diplomatic and service passports would be able to travel between Ghana and South Korea without requiring visas.
What Ghanaians should know before travelling
While visa-free or visa-on-arrival access removes one major barrier, travellers are still advised to carry a valid passport with sufficient validity, proof of onward travel, and evidence of accommodation or sufficient funds, as immigration officers in some countries may request them.
The specific terms of entry, including the permitted length of stay and any associated fees for visa-on-arrival, can vary and are subject to change.
Ghanaians planning international travel are encouraged to verify entry requirements with the relevant embassies or official government sources before departure, as policies can shift without much public notice.
US lists countries eligible for visa-free travel
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the US listed countries eligible for visa-free travel for tourism or business for up to 90 days as part of its Visa Waiver Programme.
Notably, the absence of any African countries on this list raised significant concerns amid ongoing discussions around US travel policies and their impact on global mobility.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi Owusu is the Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. He previously worked as a freelance writer for local and foreign outlets. He won the award for Best Entertainment Editor of the Year at YEN.com.gh in 2025. He has participated in several trainings, including Facebook and Google compliance workshops. You can contact him via email: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh