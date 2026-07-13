Ghanaians can enjoy visa-free travel to several countries across Africa, Asia, the Middle East, Europe and the Americas, easing cross-border journeys

Visa-on-arrival options expand travel opportunities for many Ghanaians to popular foreign destinations, including Kenya and Rwanda

Ghana's recent agreements with several international countries have enhanced travel options for travellers beyond Africa to various global regions

Ghanaians looking to explore the world have more options than many may realise, with several countries on the continent welcoming the nation's passport holders without requiring a visa in advance.

Good news for travellers as the full list of countries Ghanaians can visit without a visa emerges. Photo source: JGI/Tom Grill/Getty Images, JOSEPH PREZIOSO / AFP/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Travelling within Africa and other continents has historically involved significant bureaucratic hurdles, but several nations, including Ghana, have moved to ease cross-border movement for citizens of fellow African Union member states.

African countries Ghanaians can enter without visa

Among the destinations Ghanaians can visit without a prior visa are several West African nations, largely due to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) free movement protocol.

Countries such as Nigeria, Senegal, Côte d'Ivoire, Togo, Benin, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, The Gambia, Cape Verde, and Burkina Faso all fall within this arrangement, allowing Ghanaians to enter freely for stays of up to 90 days in most cases.

Beyond West Africa, Ghanaians can also access several countries through visa-on-arrival arrangements, where a visa is granted upon landing rather than requiring prior application.

These include destinations such as Kenya, Rwanda, Mozambique, Madagascar, Comoros, and Togo, among others.

Rwanda, in particular, has positioned itself as one of Africa's most open destinations, extending visa-free access to all African Union passport holders as part of its broader pan-African travel policy.

The list of African countries Ghanaians can enter without a visa is below:

Benin – 90 days (Visa-free) Burkina Faso – Visa-free Burundi – Visa-free / Visa-on-arrival Cape Verde – 90 days (Online pre-registration required) Côte d’Ivoire – 90 days (Visa-free) Eswatini – 30 days (Visa-free) Guinea – 90 days (Visa-free) Guinea-Bissau – 90 days (Visa-free) Kenya – 90 days (Visa-free) Liberia – Visa-free Malawi – 90 days (Visa-free) Mali – Visa-free Mauritius – 90 days (Visa-free) Niger – Visa-free Nigeria – Visa-free Rwanda – 90 days (Visa-free) Senegal – 90 days (Visa-free) Seychelles – Visa-free South Africa – 90 days (Visa-free) Tanzania – 90 days (Visa-free) Uganda – 90 days (Visa-free) Zambia – Visa on Arrival Zimbabwe – 90 days (Visa-free)

Other foreign countries Ghanaians can enter visa-free

Aside from the African continent, Ghana has different visa-waiver agreements with several countries in the Caribbean and the Americas, the Middle East, Asia and the Pacific and Europe.

According to Passport Index, the revised travel framework allows passport holders to enter several international destinations using standard entry protocols rather than an advanced consular sticker.

Caribbean and the Americas

Bahamas – 90 days (Visa-free) Barbados – 180 days (Visa-free) Belize – Visa-free Bolivia – Visa on Arrival Commonwealth of Dominica – 180 days (Visa-free) Grenada – 90 days (Visa-free) Guyana – 90 days (Visa-free) Haiti – 90 days (Visa-free) Jamaica – 90 days (Visa-free) St Lucia – Visa on Arrival Trinidad and Tobago – Visa-free St Vincent and the Grenadines – 90 days (Visa-free)

Asia and the Pacific

Bangladesh – 90 days (Visa-free) Cambodia – 30 days (Visa on arrival/E-visa) Cook Islands – Visa-free Fiji – 4 months (Visa-free) Kiribati – 90 days (Visa-free) Maldives – Free visa on arrival Micronesia – 30 days (Visa-free) Palau – Free visa on arrival Philippines – 30 days (Visa-free) Samoa – 60 days (Visa-free) Singapore – Visa-free Tuvalu – E-visa Vanuatu – 120 days (Visa-free)

Middle East

Iran – Visa on Arrival Jordan – Visa on Arrival

Europe

Albania – E-visa Moldova – E-visa

Ghana also recently signed a visa-waiver agreement with South Korea in Seoul during the 2026 Korea–Africa Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on Wednesday, June 1, 2026.

However, only holders of diplomatic and service passports would be able to travel between Ghana and South Korea without requiring visas.

What Ghanaians should know before travelling

While visa-free or visa-on-arrival access removes one major barrier, travellers are still advised to carry a valid passport with sufficient validity, proof of onward travel, and evidence of accommodation or sufficient funds, as immigration officers in some countries may request them.

The specific terms of entry, including the permitted length of stay and any associated fees for visa-on-arrival, can vary and are subject to change.

Ghanaians planning international travel are encouraged to verify entry requirements with the relevant embassies or official government sources before departure, as policies can shift without much public notice.

The US, under Donald Trump, shares the Visa Waiver Programme list, which allows citizens from 42 nations visa-free entry for 90 days. Photo credit: @Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

US lists countries eligible for visa-free travel

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the US listed countries eligible for visa-free travel for tourism or business for up to 90 days as part of its Visa Waiver Programme.

Notably, the absence of any African countries on this list raised significant concerns amid ongoing discussions around US travel policies and their impact on global mobility.

Source: YEN.com.gh