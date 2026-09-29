Canada's federal government confirmed plans to fast-track permanent residence for 33,000 temporary workers across 2026 and 2027

Only workers who applied through regional programmes and lived in smaller Canadian communities for two or more years qualify

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada said 3,600 workers had already received permanent residence since February 28, 2026

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Canada's federal government has confirmed it will accelerate the permanent residence transition for 33,000 temporary workers, with processing expected to continue through 2026 and 2027.

Canada to grant permanent residence to 33,000 workers. Photo credit: Ludovic Marin

Source: Getty Images

The details were published by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) in its Committee of the Whole briefing materials, dated 28 May 2026.

The government clarified that the initiative was first announced in Budget 2025 and represents an acceleration of an existing pathway rather than an entirely new programme.

Who qualifies for Canada's Permanent Residence Transition

IRCC outlined two conditions that workers must satisfy to be considered eligible.

First, they must have already submitted a permanent residence application through regional programmes or occupation-driven pilots. Second, they must have lived in a smaller Canadian community for at least two years.

The government was unambiguous that the scheme does not extend to undocumented individuals or those who are currently out of immigration status in Canada. Its focus is firmly on retaining workers who are already settled in smaller towns and actively contributing to local economies, where labour shortages tend to be more severe than in major cities.

By drawing from applicants already within the immigration pipeline, the government said the initiative avoids creating a separate application process or a new queue, making it a more efficient route to permanent residence for those who qualify.

Canada Permanent Residence: Progress since programme launched

Since the initiative launched on 28 February 2026, IRCC confirmed that 3,600 workers had already received permanent residence by the time the May briefing materials were published. The remainder of the 33,000 grants are expected to be processed through 2027.

The programme is specifically aimed at smaller communities and regional economies, which often struggle to retain skilled workers who may otherwise relocate to larger urban centres. Prioritising workers already embedded in these areas is central to the government's approach to addressing persistent local labour shortages.

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Source: YEN.com.gh