Singapore Lists 6 Categories of Foreigners Eligible for Permanent Residence

Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) published the official categories of foreigners who can apply for permanent residence

Six distinct groups qualify under the city-state's immigration rules, ranging from spouses of citizens to foreign investors

Meeting the eligibility criteria alone does not guarantee approval, as the ICA conducts a thorough individual assessment of every application

Singapore has released details on the categories of foreign nationals who may apply for permanent residence (PR) in the country.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) outlined the eligibility requirements on its official portal, providing guidance for foreigners seeking to settle in the South East Asian city-state.

Singapore lists 6 categories of foreigners eligible for its permanent residence. Photo credit: BAY ISMOYO/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The rules cover six main categories, including certain family members of Singapore citizens and permanent residents, skilled workers, students and foreign investors.

Six categories of foreigners eligible to apply

According to the ICA, foreign nationals may apply for permanent residence if they fall into any of the following categories:

Spouses of Singapore citizens or permanent residents.

Unmarried children below the age of 21 who were born within a legal marriage to, or legally adopted by, a Singapore citizen or permanent resident.

Aged parents of Singapore citizens who are at least 21 years old.

Current holders of an Employment Pass or S Pass.

Students studying in Singapore who have passed at least one national examination, such as the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) or GCE N, O or A Levels, or are enrolled in the Integrated Programme.

Foreign investors in Singapore.

Meeting the requirements does not guarantee approval

The ICA stated that meeting the eligibility requirements does not automatically mean an application for permanent residence will be approved.

Each application is assessed individually, with the authority considering several factors when making its decision.

These include an applicant's family ties to Singaporeans, economic contributions, professional qualifications, age, family profile and length of residence in Singapore.

The assessment is therefore based on the applicant's overall circumstances rather than eligibility under a single category.

What permanent residence means in Singapore

The ICA defines a permanent resident as a foreign national who has been granted permission to live in Singapore on a long-term basis.

Permanent residents aged 15 and above are issued a Singapore blue Identity Card.

Foreign nationals who hold PR status and intend to travel outside Singapore must also have a valid Re-Entry Permit if they wish to return while retaining their permanent resident status.

Singapore lists 160+ visa-free countries

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Singapore had announced a fresh travel update that could interest people planning to visit the country.

The policy covered a large number of countries, making short-term travel easier for many international visitors.

Some countries, however, remained subject to different entry requirements under the latest rules.

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Source: YEN.com.gh