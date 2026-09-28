The Canadian government identified three specific groups of foreign nationals who qualify for a work permit fee exemption

The waiver targets individuals who have survived exploitative or coercive situations, domestic violence, or time spent in state care

Canadian immigration authorities are urging eligible applicants to confirm their status through official government platforms before applying

Canada has announced that three categories of vulnerable foreign nationals living in the country are exempt from paying work permit application fees, removing a key financial barrier to legal employment.

The Canadian government confirmed that people who have experienced severe exploitation, survivors of family violence, and foreign nationals who were previously placed in state care are all covered under the waiver.

Canada names 3 categories of foreigners who can get work permit fee waiver. Photo credit: Anadolu Sarajlic/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies for the Canadian work permit fee waiver

The exemption is deliberately narrow, targeting individuals whose circumstances leave them with little to no financial independence.

For those leaving exploitative or coercive situations, an administrative fee can represent a genuine obstacle to rebuilding their lives, and the waiver is designed to eliminate that specific burden.

People who have aged out of state care systems are also included, recognising the economic vulnerability that often accompanies that transition into adulthood without a family safety net.

What eligible applicants should do next

Canadian immigration authorities are advising anyone who believes they may qualify to verify their eligibility through official government immigration channels before submitting an application.

The work permit application fee exemption has existed within Canada's immigration framework, but officials acknowledge that many eligible individuals may not have been aware that such assistance was available to them.

The measure reflects Ottawa's broader effort to ensure that the country's immigration system does not inadvertently penalise those who have already experienced significant hardship.

By removing the cost associated with the application process, the government aims to open up pathways to lawful employment for some of its most at-risk residents.

Canada announces new citizenship fee arrangements

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada website outlined a three-tier citizenship fee structure updated in September 2026.

Adults aged 18 and over paid the standard rate of CAD 653, which covered both the processing fee and the right of citizenship fee.

Two specific groups of applicants were eligible for significantly reduced fees based on their age and particular citizenship status.

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Source: YEN.com.gh