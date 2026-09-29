Australia's Department of Home Affairs restructured its skilled visa processing order under two new ministerial directives

Seven critical industries now receive top-tier priority, including construction, healthcare, teaching, and agriculture

The new framework covers a wide range of temporary, provisional, and permanent skilled visa subclasses

Australia has introduced new skilled visa processing rules that give priority to applications linked to seven key sectors.

The updated framework covers temporary, provisional and permanent skilled visa pathways and took effect on September 19, 2026.

Australia announces new skilled visa rules for Ghanaians and other foreign nationals. Photo credit: Martin Ollman & Vithun Khamsong/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The Australian Department of Home Affairs said the new arrangements are set out under Ministerial Direction 121 and Ministerial Direction 122, replacing the previous processing priorities under Direction 119.

Seven sectors in Australia to receive priority

Under the new arrangements, skilled visa applications connected to the following sectors will receive the highest processing priority:

Construction

Healthcare

Teaching

Agriculture

Aquaculture

Fishing

Resources

Applications connected to Australia's law enforcement and defence interests will also receive the same top priority.

How the new Australia temporary visa rules work

Ministerial Direction 121 applies to temporary skilled visa applications, including the Skills in Demand visa (subclass 482).

Under the new order, applications linked to the seven priority sectors, as well as law enforcement and defence interests, are considered first.

They are followed by applications under the Specialist Skills stream of the Skills in Demand visa.

The next priority is given to applicants who were already in Australia when they lodged their applications, followed by certain offshore applicants and then other applications.

The Department of Home Affairs currently lists the Skills in Demand visa as a temporary visa for skilled workers sponsored by an approved employer to fill positions where suitably skilled Australian workers cannot be found.

New rules for permanent and provisional Australia visas

Ministerial Direction 122 covers certain provisional and permanent skilled visa applications.

These include pathways such as the Employer Nomination Scheme (subclass 186), Skilled Independent visa (subclass 189) and Skilled Nominated visa (subclass 190), among others.

For these applications, the first priority is given to those connected to the seven specified sectors or Australia's law enforcement and defence interests.

The next priority is for applicants who were in Australia when they lodged their applications.

Certain offshore applicants then follow, before other applications are considered.

Processing times may change

The Department of Home Affairs has warned that processing times may fluctuate as it transitions to the new priority arrangements.

For example, the department's current processing information shows that applications in the priority sectors are being handled under the new directions for several skilled visa subclasses.

The changes mean skilled workers whose applications are linked to construction, healthcare, teaching, agriculture, aquaculture, fishing or resources may fall within Australia's highest processing priority, subject to the requirements of the relevant visa pathway.

Australia warns new citizens against 5 things

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Australian government had issued strict legal warnings to new citizens about handling their official citizenship certificates.

Section 39 of the Australian Citizenship Act 2007 made it a criminal offence to alter or allow changes to be made to a citizenship certificate.

Laminating the certificate or allowing it to deteriorate physically could result in the document being rejected by government departments and private organisations.

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Source: YEN.com.gh