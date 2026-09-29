The Ghana Police Service arrested three suspects, including Sarah Osei Adams, over the kidnapping and murder of 33-year-old Accra phone dealer Nana Yaw Kyere

Sarah Osei Adams was reportedly active on TikTok in the days following Nana Yaw Kyere's disappearance and death, reposting videos and engaging with followers with no apparent distress

A First2watch TV video breaking down the arrested suspect's social media behaviour after the alleged crime has gone viral on TikTok

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Sarah Osei Adams, one of three suspects arrested in connection with the kidnapping and murder of Accra phone dealer Nana Yaw Kyere, was reportedly active on TikTok in the days following his disappearance, drawing widespread disbelief online.

Sarah Osei Adams' activity on TikTok after Nana Yaw Kyere's disappearance and death emerges. Photo source: CDR Africa, First2watch TV

Source: TikTok

The Ghana Police Service confirmed the arrest of Adams alongside Philip Dzifa Kofi Tefe and Josiah Obodai, following investigations by the Missing Persons Unit into the death of Nana Yaw Kyere, 33, who was reported missing on 22nd September 2026.

What the Ghana police statement stated

According to the official Ghana Police Service statement, Kyere left his residence at Kuku Memle in Accra on 19th September 2026 in his Honda Civic and never returned.

Investigations established that he was lured to Philip Tefe's residence, where a confrontation occurred.

Tefe allegedly struck Nana Yaw Kyere with a metallic object, leaving him unattended in another room until he died.

The body was subsequently transported in a vehicle believed to belong to Josiah Obodai's father to a location near the motorway on 20th September 2026, where it was dumped in a bush and set ablaze.

The partially burnt remains were discovered at Community 18, Tema, on 21st September 2026. Kyere's biological mother and an uncle formally identified the body at the Police Hospital mortuary on September 24, 2026.

The victim's iPhone 12 was recovered during investigations.

Suspect Philip Tefe allegedly sold the device for just 100 Ghana cedis to a buyer named Sunday Omeji, who has since been cautioned and detained for dishonestly receiving stolen property.

Josiah Obodai was arrested separately in connection with the disposal of the body, and his father's vehicle has been impounded.

Sarah Osei Adams' TikTok activity raises questions

A viral commentary video by Ghanaian TikTok blogger First2watch TV highlighted that Adams appeared to remain very active on social media, which is currently private, in the period between Kyere's disappearance and her arrest, posting and reposting content with no visible signs of distress.

The video drew particular attention to activity logged around 22nd September 2026, when Adams reportedly shared her last TikTok post.

The suspect reportedly shared a picture of herself looking sad with a headset around her neck with a TikToker's rendition of Okyeame Kwame's 2012 'Woara' collaboration with Raquel (now Elia-Naa) playing in the background.

She also allegedly reposted a video of a Nigerian complaining about the lack of help from people amid her struggles on September 22, 2026.

The First2watch TV video raised further questions about whether Adams was in communication with others using the victim's phone, a claim echoed by viewers in the comments section.

The YouTube video detailing Sarah Osei Adams' social media activity after Nana Yaw Kyere's death is below:

Ghanaians react to Sarah Adams' last posts

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

Kotoko B3kume said:

"I am sure the lady was the one chatting with Nana Yaw's phone."

lifeoutside_official wrote:

"3 people did all this without thinking?"

Nana Afia commented:

"Some ladies are very wicked why?"

Yaw Kyere murder suspects appear in court

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about the three suspects who appeared before the Teshie-Nungua District Court in connection with the alleged kidnapping and murder of Circle phone dealer Nana Yaw Kyere, popularly known as Terry or Dinero.

Footage from the court appearance showed the accused being escorted through a crowd of onlookers, many filming and hooting as the charged scene unfolded.

The case was adjourned to October 16, 2026.

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Source: YEN.com.gh