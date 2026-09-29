The UK government published official guidance setting a strict 60-day window for international students whose education providers lose their sponsor licence

Students who had no involvement in the revocation are granted the grace period, but those found culpable face immediate visa withdrawal

The rules also cover institutional takeovers, with conditions attached to keep affected students' visas valid

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International students studying in the United Kingdom now face a defined countdown if their institution loses its sponsor licence, under guidance published on the UK government's official website.

UK announces stay limit for foreign students after their sponsors lose license. Photo source: @andyburnham, @studyinuk

Source: Getty Images

Under the rules, a student whose education provider has its sponsorship revoked will automatically have their visa restricted to 60 days from that point. If less than 60 days already remains on the visa, that shorter period applies instead.

During those 60 days, the student must secure a place at a different licensed education provider willing to take over their sponsorship. Any student unable to arrange a new sponsor within that window will be required to leave the UK once the period expires.

What happens when sponsor licence is withdrawn

The UK's guidance draws a clear line between students caught up in circumstances beyond their control and those who contributed to the problem. Students who had no involvement in the events that led to the revocation are entitled to the full 60-day grace period to make alternative arrangements.

Students found to have played any part in the reasons behind the licence withdrawal are treated differently: their visas are cancelled immediately, with no grace period granted.

The rules also account for situations where one institution absorbs another. If a sponsoring organisation is taken over, a student's visa continues to be valid, but only if the incoming body already holds a sponsor licence or applies for one within 28 days of the takeover. Where neither condition is met, the same 60-day window kicks in.

Ghanaian and other African students affected

The guidance has direct relevance to the large number of Ghanaian and other African nationals who study in the UK each year on student visas tied to their sponsoring institution. A sponsor licence can be revoked for reasons ranging from compliance failures to regulatory breaches, and students are often caught in a difficult position through no fault of their own.

The full details of the policy are available through the UK government's official Study in the UK guidance pages, which also carry separate advice for workers affected by similar issues involving their work visa sponsors.

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Source: YEN.com.gh