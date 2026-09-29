A video shared on Monday, September 28, 2026, showed Ghanaian comedian Nana Made in China serving kenkey, but his changed appearance has alarmed viewers

Nana Made in China appeared in a dirty outfit with unkempt hair, looking noticeably different from how fans remembered him during his active entertainment years

Media personality Zion Felix reacted to the footage, pleading with people close to Nana Made in China to check on him and offer support if they should

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Nana Made in China, the Ghanaian content creator, comedian and presenter also known as Nana Mireku, has made an unexpected return to public attention after a prolonged absence from the limelight, with a recently circulated video raising questions about his current wellbeing.

Content Creator Nana Made in China resurfaces in a new video as his appearance sparks concern online. Image credit: Nana Made in China, Koforidua Flowers

Source: Facebook

The footage, which surfaced on social media on Monday, September 28, 2026, showed the once-familiar entertainer serving kenkey to a group of ladies.

While the scene itself was ordinary enough, it was his physical appearance that stopped many viewers in their tracks.

Nana Made in China's changed appearance

In the clip, Nana Made in China wore what appeared to be a dirty outfit, and his hair was visibly unkempt.

For followers who had watched him build a presence in Ghana's entertainment and social media space, the contrast with how he previously presented himself was striking.

The video offered no explanation for the circumstances surrounding his current situation, leaving viewers with more questions than answers.

No confirmed details have emerged about where he has been, what he may have experienced, or what lies behind the visible shift in his condition.

Zion Felix for help for Nana Made in China

The video quickly drew a response from media personality Zion Felix, who came across the footage and felt compelled to weigh in.

He expressed genuine worry about the state of his fellow entertainer, suggesting Nana Made in China appeared to be going through a rough patch.

Zion Felix appealed directly to those in Nana Made in China's inner circle, urging them not to look away and to actively seek out how he is doing, adding that the entertainer appeared to be in need of support.

His reaction added momentum to an already growing online conversation, with many social media users joining the chorus of concern.

The TikTok video of Nana Made in China is below.

Fans react to Made in China's appearance

Reactions to the video from social media users have been largely sympathetic.

@abena_tuesday1 wrote:

"Hope he's okay mentally."

@naa_shee_ said:

"What's wrong with him 😢."

@curvyvanilla_intimategh commented:

"I noticed this change when he associated himself with Abena K."

@abena_serwaahtiti added:

"Eei, is that made in China? Awww."

Kwame Dzokoto's appearance sparks concern

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on veteran Ghanaian actor Kwame Dzokoto’s rare appearance at the launch of The 70 Slate in Accra, where footage of him prompted concern among fans.

The actor, known for his role in the Efiewura series, largely stayed out of public view in recent times. His appearance drew comments from viewers who said he looked unwell, though no details about his health were reported.

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Source: YEN.com.gh