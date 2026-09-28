Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada published guidance identifying four categories of foreign nationals whose children born on Canadian soil may not receive automatic citizenship

The four categories include foreign diplomats, government representatives, their employees, and officers of the United Nations or other international organisations

A key exception exists depending on the immigration or citizenship status of the child's other parent at the time of birth

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Canada's birthright citizenship rule does not apply universally to every child born on Canadian soil, according to guidance published by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.

The government has identified four specific categories of foreign nationals whose children may not automatically qualify for Canadian citizenship, even when born within the country's borders.

Canada’s birthright citizenship rules may exclude children of diplomats and officials, unless the other parent is a citizen or permanent resident at birth. Photo credit: DAVE CHAN/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

4 categories excluded from automatic birthright citizenship

Under the published guidelines, a child born in Canada may not receive citizenship at birth if one of their parents, at the time of birth, falls into any of the following groups: a foreign diplomat; a representative or employee of a foreign government in Canada; an employee of such a diplomat or representative; or an officer or employee of a specialised agency of the United Nations or another international organisation.

The distinction reflects a longstanding principle in international law, which recognises that diplomatic personnel and officials of international bodies operate under a separate legal framework from ordinary residents and immigrants.

When children in affected categories can still qualify

The restriction is not without an important exception. If the other parent held Canadian citizenship or permanent resident status at the time the child was born, the child remains eligible for Canadian citizenship regardless of the first parent's diplomatic or official designation.

This means the citizenship outcome for children in these circumstances hinges on the combined legal status of both parents, not solely on the fact of birth on Canadian territory.

Why this matters

Canada hosts hundreds of foreign diplomatic missions and international organisations, including United Nations bodies, whose staff are stationed in the country on official assignments. Children born to these officials during such postings could be directly affected by this rule.

The government has advised families in these categories to formally verify their child's citizenship status through the official Canadian citizenship application process, rather than assuming entitlement based on place of birth alone.

Canada names top countries Canadians visited in 2025

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada had shared new figures showing where its residents travelled overseas in 2025.

Canadian residents made 14.27 million visits to overseas countries during the year, an increase from 12.95 million in 2024 and 12.27 million in 2019.

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Source: YEN.com.gh