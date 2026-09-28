Immigration , Refugees and Citizenship Canada listed four specific conditions that foreign nationals must satisfy to be considered for a temporary resident permit (TRP)

Meeting all four conditions does not guarantee approval, as Canadian immigration officers hold full discretionary authority over every TRP application

Foreigners granted a TRP valid for at least six months may become eligible to apply for a work or study permit from within Canada

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has published the eligibility requirements that foreign nationals must meet before they can be considered for a temporary resident permit (TRP), a document designed to allow inadmissible persons to enter or remain in Canada under defined circumstances.

The IRCC outlined four conditions an applicant must satisfy to be considered for the permit.

Canada sets four conditions for a temporary resident permit (TRP), but approval remains discretionary. Image credit: JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN, Redjina Ph/Getty Images

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4 conditions for Canada's temporary resident permit

First, the applicant must be a foreign national. Second, the individual must either be inadmissible to Canada or fail to meet the requirements of the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.

Third, the applicant must not currently hold any form of temporary resident status. Fourth, the person must have a compelling reason to enter or remain in Canada on a temporary basis.

Satisfying all four conditions, however, does not result in automatic approval. Canadian immigration officers retain full discretionary authority over TRP decisions, meaning each application is assessed individually on its own merits.

The central determination an officer must make is whether the applicant's need to be in Canada outweighs any potential health or safety risk they may pose to Canadian society.

This assessment applies regardless of how minor the grounds for inadmissibility may appear. Applicants are still required to demonstrate a genuine and compelling purpose for their visit.

Work and study permits for TRP holders

For those who do receive a TRP, additional pathways become available depending on the permit's validity period. Foreign nationals granted a TRP with a validity of at least six months become eligible to apply, from within Canada, for either a work permit or a study permit.

This provision is particularly relevant for individuals who entered Canada under limited or exceptional circumstances but later wish to formalise their stay through employment or education.

The IRCC has emphasised that the TRP is an exceptional measure rather than a standard immigration route, and that no application carries any guarantee of success, even where the stated conditions appear to be met.

Canada names 3 groups eligible for free work permits

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada had published three categories of vulnerable foreign nationals living in the country who are exempt from paying work permit application fees.

Canada announced that people who have experienced severe exploitation and survivors of family violence are covered under the waiver.

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Source: YEN.com.gh