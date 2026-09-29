An investigative report by The Fourth Estate showed that a Vice Presidential Villa project in Cantonments, Accra, has sat abandoned for 13 years

Construction on the official residence began in 2013, with earlier documents projecting the total cost at approximately US$13.9 million

The Fourth Estate's latest investigation confirmed that over US$2.4 million has allegedly been spent on the incomplete structures, raising serious accountability questions

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Three unfinished concrete structures hidden behind a high wall in the upscale Cantonments neighbourhood of Accra tell a costly story of government neglect — a Vice Presidential Villa that has sat abandoned for 13 years, with millions of dollars already sunk into its foundations.

Ghana's abandoned Vice presidential Villa is left unfinished for 13 years despite over $2.4 million allegedly being spent. Photo source: @fourthestategh

Source: Twitter

The Fourth Estate, a prominent Ghanaian investigative journalism group, published findings on Tuesday, 29 September 2026, detailing the state of the stalled project, which was originally intended to serve as an official residence for Ghana's Vice President.

A project that never got off ground

Construction on the Vice Presidential villa began in 2013, with earlier project documents estimating a total cost of approximately US$13.9 million.

Reports from that period suggested that around US$8 million had allegedly been paid out before work came to a halt.

However, The Fourth Estate's investigation places the confirmed expenditure at allegedly more than US$2.4 million, raising questions about where the discrepancy lies and what accountability measures, if any, have been applied.

By 2017, the contractor publicly acknowledged that work had stalled for nearly two years due to funding constraints and called on the government to clear outstanding payments so construction could resume.

That appeal appears to have gone unanswered.

Today, dense vegetation encroaches on the site, and the structures show visible signs of deterioration.

Taxpayer money, unanswered questions

The abandoned villa has attracted criticism over its procurement history, ballooning costs, and prolonged suspension.

Despite changes in government over the intervening years, no administration has moved to complete or formally scrap the project.

The X photos showing the current state of the abandoned Vice Presidential Villa are below:

Reactions to abandoned vice presidential villa

The report sparked sharp reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians expressing frustration over the apparent misuse of public funds.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

@joeappyah wrote:

"They can't even provide accommodation for themselves, Ghana politicians!"

@thecalebofori commented:

"Hmmm, tax payers money gone to waste as always. Then we will complain we don't have money as a country!!!"

@Abiamka_GH added:

"Waste of state resources. The person who started it is in power again, and in over two years they haven't done anything about it. That is why they don't want the development plan to be bidding."

Cars used by former Ghanaian presidents abandoned

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about a collection of luxury cars used by Dr Kwame Nkrumah and other former Ghanaian presidents, which a concerned citizen said have been left to deteriorate in an old garage.

Among the dusty vehicles, a Mercedes-Benz’s seats and dashboard reportedly remain largely intact, prompting calls to restore the cars and preserve them in a museum before they are damaged beyond repair.

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Source: YEN.com.gh