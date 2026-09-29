Spain's government has outlined multiple residency pathways to citizenship, with the standard requirement set at 10 years of legal residency for most foreign nationals

Refugees granted protection in Spain qualify for citizenship after just five years, making them the primary group exempt from the general rule

Certain nationalities and personal circumstances reduce the required period even further, with some applicants eligible after only one year

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Spain's government has detailed the various residency periods that determine when a foreign national becomes eligible to apply for Spanish citizenship, with the required length of stay varying significantly depending on an applicant's background and circumstances.

The information, published on Spain's official government portal, outlines a naturalisation process built on legal residency and physical presence in the country.

Spain's citizenship rules require 10 years’ legal residence for most, but refugees, select nationalities and applicants may qualify after five Image credit: Europa Press News, Cris Cantón/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

For the majority of foreign nationals, the threshold stands at 10 years of uninterrupted legal residency before an application can be submitted.

Refugees and the 5-year route to Spanish citizenship

The clearest departure from the standard decade-long requirement applies to individuals who have been granted refugee status in Spain. Recognised refugees qualify for citizenship after five years of legal residency, cutting the standard waiting period in half. Spain's government identifies this group as the primary exception to the general rule.

Other nationalities benefit from even shorter pathways. Nationals from Latin American countries, Andorra, the Philippines, Equatorial Guinea, and Portugal, along with people of Sephardic origin, are required to complete only two years of legal residency before they can apply for Spanish nationality.

Who can apply for Spanish citizenship after just 1 year

Spain also provides a one-year residency route for applicants who meet specific personal criteria. Those born on Spanish soil are eligible, as are individuals who spent at least two consecutive years under the legal custody, guardianship, or foster care of a Spanish citizen or institution.

People who are married to a Spanish national at the time of application are also included in this category, provided the marriage has lasted at least one year and there has been no legal or de facto separation. The one-year period additionally covers widows and widowers of Spanish nationals, where no separation existed at the time of the spouse's death, and individuals born abroad whose father, mother, or grandparent was originally Spanish.

Spain's government notes that the residency route remains the most widely used naturalisation procedure among foreign nationals seeking to become Spanish citizens.

Spain names countries eligible for fast-track citizenship

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Spain has announced a pathway that allows citizens of certain countries to apply for Spanish nationality after two years of legal residence.

With this, the official government portal announced that the two-year period applies to nationals of Latin American countries, as well as Andorra, the Philippines, Equatorial Guinea and Portugal.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh