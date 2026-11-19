Belgium's Wallonia Public Service announced updated minimum annual salary requirements for foreign workers taking effect in January 2027

The new thresholds cover 12 categories of workers, including highly skilled professionals, managers, athletes and au pairs

All foreign workers in Wallonia must also meet a separate guaranteed monthly minimum income requirement currently set at 2,233.61 euros

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Belgium's Wallonia Public Service has published revised minimum salary requirements that foreign workers and their employers must satisfy to secure work authorisation in the region, with the new figures applying from 1 January to 31 December 2027.

The updated thresholds span 12 distinct worker categories, with the amounts varying based on the nature of the role, the applicant's qualifications and their level of professional experience.

Wallonia’s 2027 work permit salary thresholds set minimum annual pay for 12 foreign worker categories. Image credit:jeffbergen, Kutay Tanir/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Wallonia's 2027 salary thresholds by category

Highly skilled workers will be required to earn a minimum of 54,709 euros annually, while highly skilled workers under the age of 30 face a lower threshold of 43,767 euros per year.

Management positions carry the highest requirement at 91,275 euros annually. European Blue Card applicants must earn at least 70,741 euros, though those with fewer than three years of work experience face a reduced floor of 56,593 euros per year.

Workers in the arts sector must receive at least 45,639 euros annually. For ICT professionals, the thresholds differ by seniority: ICT executives must earn 70,741 euros per year, ICT experts 56,594 euros, and ICT interns 35,371 euros.

Professional athletes, referees and coaches employed under contracts governed by the Belgian law of 24 February 1978 must earn at least 54,709 euros per year. Coaches whose contracts fall outside the scope of that law face a minimum threshold of 45,639 euros annually. Young au pairs occupy a separate bracket, with a minimum monthly rate of 750 euros.

Minimum income requirement for all foreign workers

Beyond the category-specific figures, every foreign worker in Wallonia must also receive at least the guaranteed average monthly minimum income set at the national level in Belgium. As of 1 July 2026, that figure stands at 2,233.61 euros per month. The Wallonia Public Service noted that this amount is subject to indexation in 2027, meaning the floor could rise further once updated figures are confirmed.

The requirements apply to employers seeking work authorisation on behalf of foreign nationals and form part of Wallonia's broader framework for regulating labour migration into the region.

Belgium opens seven new occupations to foreign workers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Belgium is opening seven additional job categories to foreign nationals seeking work permits in the country.

The Belgian government confirmed the expansion as part of ongoing efforts to address labour shortages in key sectors of the economy.

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Source: YEN.com.gh