Belgium Sets 2027 Salary Requirements for Foreign Workers, Lists 12 Categories
- Belgium's Wallonia Public Service announced updated minimum annual salary requirements for foreign workers taking effect in January 2027
- The new thresholds cover 12 categories of workers, including highly skilled professionals, managers, athletes and au pairs
- All foreign workers in Wallonia must also meet a separate guaranteed monthly minimum income requirement currently set at 2,233.61 euros
Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!
Belgium's Wallonia Public Service has published revised minimum salary requirements that foreign workers and their employers must satisfy to secure work authorisation in the region, with the new figures applying from 1 January to 31 December 2027.
The updated thresholds span 12 distinct worker categories, with the amounts varying based on the nature of the role, the applicant's qualifications and their level of professional experience.
Wallonia's 2027 salary thresholds by category
Highly skilled workers will be required to earn a minimum of 54,709 euros annually, while highly skilled workers under the age of 30 face a lower threshold of 43,767 euros per year.
Management positions carry the highest requirement at 91,275 euros annually. European Blue Card applicants must earn at least 70,741 euros, though those with fewer than three years of work experience face a reduced floor of 56,593 euros per year.
Workers in the arts sector must receive at least 45,639 euros annually. For ICT professionals, the thresholds differ by seniority: ICT executives must earn 70,741 euros per year, ICT experts 56,594 euros, and ICT interns 35,371 euros.
Professional athletes, referees and coaches employed under contracts governed by the Belgian law of 24 February 1978 must earn at least 54,709 euros per year. Coaches whose contracts fall outside the scope of that law face a minimum threshold of 45,639 euros annually. Young au pairs occupy a separate bracket, with a minimum monthly rate of 750 euros.
Minimum income requirement for all foreign workers
Beyond the category-specific figures, every foreign worker in Wallonia must also receive at least the guaranteed average monthly minimum income set at the national level in Belgium. As of 1 July 2026, that figure stands at 2,233.61 euros per month. The Wallonia Public Service noted that this amount is subject to indexation in 2027, meaning the floor could rise further once updated figures are confirmed.
The requirements apply to employers seeking work authorisation on behalf of foreign nationals and form part of Wallonia's broader framework for regulating labour migration into the region.
Belgium opens seven new occupations to foreign workers
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Belgium is opening seven additional job categories to foreign nationals seeking work permits in the country.
The Belgian government confirmed the expansion as part of ongoing efforts to address labour shortages in key sectors of the economy.
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie is the Head of the Diaspora Affairs Desk at YEN.com.gh, where he has worked since 2022. He has over eight years of journalism experience and holds a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the University of Cape Coast. Philip previously served as Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh and has also worked as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and a content writer for Scooper News. He also holds certificates in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh