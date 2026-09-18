Sweden has announced a fresh update for foreigners planning to move to the country

The new guidelines cover three specific categories of international citizens seeking opportunities in Sweden

The latest pathway comes with different requirements depending on the applicant's status and plans

Sweden has outlined fresh immigration guidelines for three categories of foreigners seeking to move to the country to establish businesses, work or study.

The Swedish Migration Agency, Migrationsverket, has clarified the rules applying to citizens from the European Union (EU), European Economic Area (EEA) and Switzerland, as well as long-term residents of other EU member states.

Sweden opens 3 business pathways for foreign nationals. Photo credit: Pier Marco Tacca & JOHAN NILSSON/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The guidelines explain the different requirements each category must meet when seeking to stay in Sweden for more than a short period.

EU, EEA citizens have automatic residence rights

Citizens of EU and EEA member states have a relatively straightforward route to living and establishing a business in Sweden.

Under the rules, eligible EU and EEA citizens can live in Sweden without applying for a formal residence permit if they have a right of residence.

This may be based on employment, self-employment, studies or having sufficient financial resources to support themselves.

Once their right of residence has been established, they do not need to submit an additional residence permit application.

Swiss citizens face a three-month requirement

Different rules apply to Swiss nationals who move to Sweden for business or professional purposes.

Swiss citizens can enter Sweden and begin operating using their own financial resources, but those who intend to stay beyond three months must apply for a residence permit.

The permit is specifically designed for Swiss nationals who wish to remain in Sweden beyond the initial period allowed under the rules.

Long-term EU residents have a separate route

The third category covers foreigners who hold long-term resident status in another EU member state.

These individuals may move to Sweden to establish a business, seek employment or study.

However, those planning to remain in the country for more than three months must submit an application through the residence permit route for long-term residents.

The Swedish Migration Agency has provided further information on the eligibility conditions and application procedures for the different categories.

Europe names countries who don't need EES

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Europe was rolling out a major digital border change that would affect many travellers heading to the Schengen area.

However, citizens of a select group of countries would not have to go through the new registration process.

The exemption covered several European nations, while travellers from outside Europe faced new requirements at the border.

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Source: YEN.com.gh