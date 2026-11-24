Malaysia announced a new entry requirement affecting citizens of 19 countries who wish to visit the Southeast Asian nation

Nationals from the listed countries must obtain a visa and are restricted to entering Malaysia exclusively through air travel

The policy raises questions about which African and other nations made the list and what it means for travellers

Malaysia has introduced a visa requirement and air-only entry rule for nationals from 19 countries, limiting how citizens of those nations can travel into the Southeast Asian country.

The Malaysian government confirmed that citizens of the affected countries must secure a visa before travelling and are barred from entering the country through land or sea borders.

Malaysia lists 19 countries whose citizens must enter by air only with visa. Photo credit: FG Trade/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Only air entry points are permitted under the new policy.

Countries affected by Malaysia's new entry rules

The 19 countries on the list span several regions, with a number of African nations included alongside others from the Middle East and Asia.

Nationals of Afghanistan, Guinea, Liberia, Mali, Nigeria, and Sri Lanka are among those affected.

Others on the list include Bangladesh, Cameroon, Ghana, India, Iran, Iraq, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Palestine, Senegal, Sierra Leone, and Syria.

For travellers from these nations, the restriction means they cannot cross into Malaysia via road or sea, even if they hold a valid visa.

All entry must be processed at an approved international airport.

What this means for travellers

The policy effectively tightens border controls for citizens of the listed countries, adding a layer of scrutiny to their travel plans.

Those who had previously relied on land border crossings, particularly travellers from neighbouring or transit-friendly countries, will now need to adjust their routes accordingly.

Travellers from the affected countries are advised to verify visa requirements well in advance and confirm that their intended point of entry qualifies as an approved air gateway under the new rules.

Failure to comply could result in denied entry upon arrival.

Malaysian authorities have not publicly detailed the specific reasons behind the designation of each country on the list, though such measures are generally linked to immigration control and security considerations.

Malaysia names entry and exit document rules

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported that Malaysia's immigration authorities had released a list of six key documents that foreign travellers were required to carry when entering or leaving the country.

The announcement had come amid growing tourist arrivals to Malaysia, with the government keen to ensure smooth border processing.

Travellers who failed to present the required documents at entry and exit points risked being denied access into the country.

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Source: YEN.com.gh