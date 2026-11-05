New York residents took to the streets to honour 15-year-old Ghanaian boy Javits Frimpong, who died tragically in the Bronx

A video captured crowds marching through the streets, holding placards and chanting Javits' name in a show of solidarity

A street has reportedly been named Javits Street in memory of the Ghanaian teenager as tributes continue to grow

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New York residents gathered in an emotional street march to honour Javits Frimpong, a 15-year-old Ghanaian teenager who lost his life in the Bronx, with mourners demanding justice for the young boy whose death has moved communities on both sides of the Atlantic.

New York residents honour Javits Frimpong, as they reportedly name a street after the Bronx teen. Image credit: Zygote Studio

Source: Facebook

Footage shared by Zygote Studio showed a large crowd moving through the streets, with participants carrying placards bearing tribute messages and chanting the teenager's name as they walked.

The march drew together a diverse group of residents, including members of the Ghanaian community in the United States, who have been vocal in their grief since news of Javits' passing broke.

NYC street named in Javits Frimpong's memory

Among the most significant developments in the growing wave of tributes is the reported naming of a street after the teenager.

According to information accompanying the viral video, a street has been named Javits Street in his honour, a gesture many see as a lasting acknowledgement of a life cut far too short.

In the video, the demonstrators are heard chanting:

"Whose street, Javits' street."

The reported naming has deepened the emotional weight of an already sombre period for those close to the family and those following the story from Ghana.

Community rallies around Javits' bereaved family

Adding to the gravity of the situation, Javits' mother has travelled to the United States, her arrival drawing further attention to the painful circumstances surrounding the incident.

Her presence has prompted an outpouring of support from community members who continue to rally around the bereaved family.

Public figures and concerned residents have joined ordinary members of the Ghanaian diaspora in calling for accountability, with many insisting that justice must be served for the teenager.

The street march stands as the latest in a series of tributes that have kept Javits' name alive in New York, Ghana and beyond.

For those who knew him and for those who did not, the 15-year-old has come to represent something larger, a rallying point for a community united in sorrow and in the pursuit of answers.

The Instagram video from the scene is below.

American Chamber of Commerce mourns Javits

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on AmCham Ghana’s tribute to 15-year-old Javits Frimpong, who died in New York City, and his mother Doris Adu Gyamfi’s arrival in the United States.

His mother has called for justice as condolences pour in from Ghana and the diaspora, while the circumstances surrounding Javits’ death draw growing attention.

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Source: YEN.com.gh