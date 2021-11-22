Veteran Nollywood actor, Olu Jacobs got fans talking after he attended an event with his actress wife, Joke Silva

The movie stars attended the Africa International Film Festival Awards where Olu Jacobs won a lifetime achievement award

Nigerians have reacted to pale-looking photos of him that surfaced online and congratulated him for the award

Veteran actor, Olu Jacobs has scooped a major award to celebrate his years of hard work in the movie and entertainment industry.

The pale-looking actor made a public appearance to attend the Africa International Film Festival (Afriff) where he received the lifetime achievement awards.

Olu Jacobs wins lifetime achievement award. Credit: @_olujacobs

Olu Jacobs shared a photo of himself prepared to attend the event with his wife on Instagram, check it out below:

The photo stirred massive reactions from fans who wondered about his looks that might be a result of old age.

Olu Jacobs wins lifetime achievement award

The actor went on to win the Lifetime Achievement award at the event and he flaunted the plaque on his official Instagram page.

It is a commendable practice to celebrate individuals who have dedicated quite incredible numbers of their creative years into a craft while they are alive.

Congratulations to Olu Jacobs on the achievement.

Check his post below:

Reactions

Nigerians have congratulated the veteran actor on the achievement and expressed their concerns about his old age looks.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below

Officialsagacious:

"Stay strong daddy...congratulations."

Oluwatosinonaopemipo:

"Old age has come...I just love you both...God bless you with good health."

Excel_emerie:

"Stay strong sir more life to u old age is a beautiful thing."

Lucky_pee:

"What do we do about this, because it seems looking general problem, those turning dark must begin to see."

Honeypeaceful55:

"Papa look sick."

Chiomamgbor:

"Congarts Daddy .I pray that almighty God keep you in good health in Jesus name . I am praying for you sir . I love you and your wife so so much."

Rickymallam:

"A very big massive Congratulations to u sir,A true living legend."

