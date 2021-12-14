A young lady identified as Christiana has tied the knot with her long term lover, Terkimbir Benjamin Tyough, who is bedridden

The wedding occasion of the couple who has been together for nine years held in Benue State on Saturday, December 11

The 27-year-old mother of three has vowed to remain with her man till the end, stating that she loves him

No better example best describes the words 'unconditional love' than that of two Benue lovers who recently tied the knot.

A 27-year-old lady, Christiana, tied the knot with her 45-year-old bedridden heartthrob on Saturday, December 11 and photos from their wedding stired reactions on social media.

The man fell from an electric pole injuring his spinal cord Photo Credit: BBC News Pidgin

How the man became bedridden

Terkimbir Benjamin Tyough from Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State worked as an electrician before he became bedridden.

Benjamin injured his spinal cord after falling from an electric pole early in March. He resigned to fate after fruitless efforts at raising the amount required for a surgery to restore his health.

Why she has decided to remain with the man against all odds

Speaking with BBC News Pidgin, Christiana said she has great love for her husband despite his situation and is ready to remain with him to the end.

The mother of three boys described her husband as a good man, stressing that they have been surviving thanks to assistance rendered to them by their neighbours.

Showering encomiums on his wife, the bedridden man said he would have given up the ghost without his wife.

He hailed her as a wonderful wife stating that their love will last a lifetime.

Social media reacts

@empress_d_jay opined:

"The parish bazaar money should be used to treat him. Catholics get money die."

@real_jhumie remarked:

"Hmmmm.. God oh..answer this people prayer oh.."

@vitamin_alexis stated:

"I don’t mind contributing the little I can... a go fund me or something."

@madu_ifeanyichukwu wrote:

"Why can’t the priest urge the Catholic Church to raise the money instead of always collecting. When is bishop one thing one thing they’ll contribute when it is church building or bazaar they’ll contribute abeg make Una commot."

