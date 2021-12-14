An okada rider pulled a surprise stunt on the road in Yaba, Lagos in order to outsmart a police officer

The stubborn okada rider laid faced down on the bike which was placed horizontally on the floor in order to evade police arrest

Some social media users frowned at the policeman's attempt at wresting the bike from the man, stressing that it probably was his source of income

Road users often come up with different moves when confronted by police officers, with only a few getting away with it.

A desperate okada rider's stunt on a road has stirred mixed reactions on social media.

He lay flat on the bike

Source: Instagram

The bike man resorted to laying flat on his motorcycle in order to evade police arrest.

In the short video shared by @instablog9ja on Instagram, the okada rider stood his ground and frustrated attempts by the gun-wielding policeman and two other men to forcefully take the motorcycle or go with him.

The incident was reported to have taken place in Yaba, Lagos.

We couldn't ascertain the man's offence as of the time of making this report.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trail the video

@richardizev thought:

"He is not trying to evade arrest…. He is trying to prevent them from seizing his bike….his source of livelihood."

@ekt2nice opined:

"This is not funny, that man has children and wife to feed.., how will the family survive if you take away his bike., Nigeria police, you can do better!"

@tboy07777 wrote:

"How you feel good by trying to take away his means of making and Putin food on his table baffels me seriously."

@corporateewa stated:

"He knows once they get that bike , it is “goodbye” to the bike.

"Do all you can , beg cry , do everything but don’t leave the bike because once they get hold of the bike ehnnn, bid it farewell."

@l.tobiloba said:

"This country suppose dey Netflix. E reach to make his bed ooo, that’s his means of income."

Man drowns in river to evade arrest

Meanwhile, Nigeria's most popular news site, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had drowned in a river while trying to evade an arrest.

According to Punch, the Police suddenly appeared and began shooting into the air, while the deceased was playing with his friends around 4pm.

It ws gathered that as people scampered for safety, Oge ran into the river to evade arrest. However, he could not swim and consequently died.

After the policemen left, some youths reportedly realised that Oge had died, and began to protest. They subsequently took the body of the deceased to the Diobu Police Division and later to the Braithwaite Memorial Specialist Hospital, where he was confirmed dead by doctors.

