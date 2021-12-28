Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh’s ex-boyfriend, Kpokpogri, has now flaunted his retrieved Lexus SUV on social media

Kpokpogri confirmed to a fan that he had indeed recovered his Lexus from Tonto after several months of back and forth

The young man was all smiles as he showed off his recovered vehicle on his Instagram page and Nigerians have reacted

Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh’s ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri, has finally retrieved his Lexus SUV from the film star after several months of fighting over the issue.

Recall that Kpokpogri had accused Tonto of refusing to return his car keys after their messy breakup that took over social media.

In a new development, the Delta state politician took to his Instagram page to share a video of himself sitting in his recovered SUV.

Kpokpogri recovers his Lexus SUV from Tonto Dikeh. Photos: @kpokpogri, @tontolet

Source: Instagram

In the clip, Kpokpogri didn’t leave fans in doubt about his happiness as he wore a very big smile and waved at the camera.

See the video below:

Kpokpogri confirms he recovered vehicle from actress

Soon after the controversial personality posted his video, a curious fan congratulated Kpokpogri on getting his Lexus back, a claim he didn’t deny.

See a screenshot of their exchange below:

Kpokpogri confirms he has finally gotten his Lexus back. Photo: @kpokpogri

Source: Instagram

Fans’ reactions

Internet users have reacted to the new development between Kpokpogri and Tonto. Read some of their comments below:

Cjazter:

“Retrieval na still congratulations abeg do am if e easy .”

Uddiegirl:

“I'm sure Poko got her stuffs back before releasing the car.”

Mariam_adun_:

“Tonto too has collected her hilux back 50/50 plus she can buy 5 of that your Lexus sef.”

Queensasie:

“He don pay tonto all her money I guess.”

Sirgodric1:

“Na only God know the kind happiness wey dey him heart like this.”

Crownthecook_:

“Wahala no too much.. i thought Tonto said she is not return it back.”

Blaqcheese_:

“Where do y’all see this men that collect their gift back after breakup? may I not find such.”

Symplychi_oma:

“Tonto definitely got her money back before releasing his car.”

