A video of a Nigerian artiste visiting Don Jazzy at his Marvin Records' office without making an appointment and demanding to see him stirred reactions

The Nigerian man said he made a song that many people except Jazzy has used in their TikTok videos

When he was told that the music boss is not around, the man sat at the gate, saying he will stay there until he comes

A video of a Nigerian TikToker wanting to see Don Jazzy as he visited Marvin Records' headquarters has gone viral.

In the TikTok clip, the man approached the gate and made small talks with the security officials before telling them who he wants to see.

The man said he wouldn't mind being a gateman. Photo source: @donjazzy, @official_shoday

Source: Instagram

I have a hit song

The man funnily said that he dropped a song that he would like the producer to use in his TikTok video. When they told him the don is not around, the artiste said he would wait.

He went ahead to tell them he is following Don Jazzy but the music boss never gave him a follow back on Instagram.

Watch the clip below:

We compiled some of the reactions below:

Itz_jummie said:

"I love the fact that you trying to push yourself without pride..this is what upcoming artist should do..I’m impressed."

Joshua Ikpen said:

"Na gate man spoil many pple career for dis country."

Michael Finn said:

"Omo all of us go do gatemen together. Don baba go fall out."

saywitty said:

"I hope you see him sha."

I want a lover in 2022

Meanwhile, Nigeria's most popular news site, Legit.ng earlier reported that the ace Nigerian music producer created another major talking point on social media as he revealed his plans for the year 2022.

Don Jazzy disclosed that he will be searching for a lover in the year and if he couldn't find one, he might be "baeless" forever.

He gave a faint hope on himself getting a partner in the year:

"2022 the year we find bae if we no find bae this year, I will be baeless forever, I'm aleady baeless forever don't worry."

Lady accuses Don Jazzy

In similar news, the video of an unknown lady on social media got Nigerians laughing. The video which was posted on Instagram had a young woman accusing Don Jazzy of tying her down.

According to her, she's been dating the music producer in her imagination but he has not been active at all.

