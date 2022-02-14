Hadi Usman, the 67-year-old Nigerian man who invented a stove that uses only water to cook has expressed desire to transfer what he knows to the younger generation

Usman who never saw the four walls of a classroom or had formal education of any sort is the brainchild of nice inventions like aeroplane prototype and indoor radio station

The man's talents has caught the attention of Gombe state Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Despite never acquiring formal education of any sort, a 67-year-old man from Gombe state identified as Hadi Usman has been able to invent many remarkable things including a stove that uses only water to cook.

And his talents have not gone unnoticed as the Gombe state government through the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation has shown interest towards seeing that his innovations are commercialized.

He wants to impart knowledge Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by NTA Network News

Source: Facebook

His passionate desire

In a recent interview with NTA News, Hadi stated that his desire is to transfer his innovative knowledge to the younger generation who have the same fire as his - the fire to create things and bring solutions to problems.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Usman has also invented an aeroplane prototype and an indoor radio station all by himself.

His son, Bashir Usman, during the interview with the aforementioned media showed off a laptop powerbank he created himself.

Social media users react

Dankat Danladi said:

"The problem is the the business tycoons in gas and kerosene who are powerful in government will frustrate whatever effort made to empower this man because the more the masses suffer the more money they get. There are many talented young people in this country but the government will not support them."

Kabir Ikililu wrote:

"The most astonishing thing about this man is that, he revealed his ingenious invention for all humanity to benefit. He definitely not selfish like others. May Allah reward him abundantly for his good heart."

Wilşön Ijai Midawa stated:

"This man just solve a world problem using water to cook this is a total break through the world is looking for in other to stop using gas and fuel. This is a billion dollar invention just that he happen to be in the wrong country."

Segun Akinbode wrote:

"But what is wrong with our government???? They need to coperate with this man and mass produce some of his invention. Really we need to wake up and face reality. God has placed some great people, substances in Nigeria, only if we can really see... It's a pity."

38-year-old man builds motorbikes that run on fuel from scrap materials

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported about a 38-year-old man who built motorbikes that runs on fuel from scrap materials.

As a child, Sumaila had always wanted to be part of the people providing solutions in Ghana's automobile industry.

Born and raised in Tema in the Greater Accra Region, he discovered he could build cars and other electronic gadgets at age 10.

Through constant practice at the Akodzo Junior High School, where he received his early education, Sumaila moulded his talent to the admiration of his teachers.

Source: YEN.com.gh