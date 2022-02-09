A lady, Bolarinwa Kemisola, has invented a safe and easy-to-use smart bra that can detect breast cancer in its early stage

The smart bra is said to be without any side effects as it is nanotechnology with small sensors that don't cause harm to the body tissues

With the bra, women don't need to visit the hospital to do a mammogram but can in the space of 5 minutes run the check at the comfort of their home

The fight against breast cancer is set to receive a major boost with a new and first-of-its-kind invention by a woman.

Bolarinwa Kemisola, a robotics and embedded systems engineer, has invented a smart bra that is capable of detecting breast cancer in its early stage.

Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by BBC News Pidgin

Source: Facebook

Why she made the bra

The talented lady told BBC News Pidgin that she was inspired to come up with such an innovation after losing her aunt to breast cancer in 2017.

And in 2021, she was able to do a test-run on a prototype of the smart bra.

And the bra has small sensors coupled with its nanotechnology that doesn't cause harm to the body tissues.

She explained that it is not an undergarment that replaces the normal bra or is worn throughout the day. According to her, it is to be worn during the breast cancer check which doesn't last more than 5 minutes.

Netizens hail the woman's invention

Fumyin Futsi stated:

"Good job, I pray the end product will be successful and affordable so that every woman will be able to buy and use."

Massekwor Abayateye wrote:

"Good work God continue to give you more wisdom to save more women in the coming years ahead.but how do I get this if I'm interested in getting one."

Jessica Eunice Okunzuwa opined:

"Great work and more grace to you sister.

"May the Lord continue to strengthen , protect and give more grace and wisdom to all the Esther of our generation in Jesus name.Amen.

"You are blessed sister."

Veronica Fadipe reacted:

"Congratulations. I am so proud of you. Please do your research further and get a permanent cure for it. The Lord will grant you the wisdom. Keep it up Sis."

Source: YEN.com.gh