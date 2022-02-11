Wode Maya, most subscribed-to Ghanaian YouTuber has successfully met up with the inventors of the automated neonatal bed for new borns

He connected with Emmanuel Amehegha and his partner after announcing on Twitter about his desire to meet the creatives

Tweeps who saw his most applauded him for taking the time to spend some time with the smart innovators

Top Ghanaian YouTuber, Wode Maya has finally met the kind young men, Emmanuel Amehegha and his colleague who came out with an innovation to help helpless Ghanaian babies.

The content creator recently took to his Twitter timeline to express his desire to meet the ment who built an automated neonatal bed to help reduce the number of newly born baieswho are kept on floors in sime hospitals due to lack of beds.

The bed which comes with various compartments can take up more babies and occupy less space in a hospital ward.

"Ghanaians who designed & manufactured an automated rotary bed for babies aiming to solve lack of beds for new born babies in our hospitals..", Maya post read.

Many who saw the post seemed very impressed with Wode Maya's effort to meet up with the young creatives.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below;

@quame_age commented:

WODEEEEE MAAAAYAAAAA THE KINGGG. Chalewote nationsss legueeezz

@startupsgh wrote:

We have no excuse to not make it here in Ghana, cos we have many young people with mind-exploding talents. If I can get mechanical engineers, Tech or AI savvy, and other technical skills, we can bring about many solutions esp in the Agric sector

@tigansa replied:

Thats is a great move i knew from the moment you posted it that you will locate them. Weldone brother. Let show the world that we also are thinking of solutions not only relying on financial aid.

From @NSaneMotivation:

I hope they patent, trademark, and copyright their designs, function,, product, name. That's how they have potential to become billionaires. They may want to watch out for shady lawyers & learn the process to register their concepts, designs, products.

@profdublyn_zee wrote:

Smart guys. Some investor need to see these guys and help them produce huge quantities and market it to multinational health facilities. This will help solve a huge problem in the world.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that talented young man by the name of Emmanuel Amehegha has recently made many proud with his latest invention.

A post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @quame_age saw the concerned man sharing that he decided to build an automated 5 in 1 neonatal bed in his quest to reduce the number of new borns who are kept on some hospitals floors in Ghana due to lack of beds.

In the video, Emmanuel was seen explaining how his invention works.

