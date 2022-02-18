Social media user @bandile_banks have peeps laughing out loud after sharing a video of a man dancing at a taxi rank

The clip has been doing the rounds on social media and sees the man dance and sing for his audience of commuters

South African online users shared their funny reactions to the tweet with many revealing that they enjoyed the dancer’s content

A video of a man dancing at a taxi rank has the cyber community entertained and laughing out loud.

The clip was posted by @bandile_banks on Twitter recently and sees a scruffy man singing while busting some moves for taxi commuters.

“I’ll put a ring on your finger,” his Zulu love song translates.

Dancing man wins over fans

South Africans love a good dance video and this post was just that, sitting at over 53K views and 2 300 likes on Twitter at the time of publication. Judging by the public’s interaction, it seems like the man in the video is known for his moves on the social media streets. Check out some comments and reactions below:

@Voosmoozi said:

“This is my favourite version. The huns going “Haiboooo” cleans me yoh.”

@Batho121319 reacted:

“That taxi rank looks clean.”

@Just4uUju commented:

“The video wasn’t taken in a Jozi taxi rank, that’s why it is clean.”

@langa_two replied:

“@ob_knows I was just thinking about you last night. Idk why this video reminds me of you.”

@LonaBanga2 commented:

“Y’all have videos for everything.”

@kgadiilethole wrote:

“Pls. This is hilarious.”

Source: YEN.com.gh