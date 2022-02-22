The world's biggest cruise ship, Royal Caribean's Wonder, will be taking its first passengers some weeks from now

Built in France, the vessel can take more than 9,000 people at once and it has eight neighbourhoods

Many people who reacted to the photos of the ship said they will be too scared to board it as they relived the Titanic accident

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

CNN has reported that the biggest cruise ship, Royal Caribbean's Wonder, is finally ready after it took three years to make.

It was gathered that the ship is ready to hit the waters with its very first passengers. The ship is quite big as it measures 1,188 feet.

The ship which can carry over 9,000 people has thousands of plants. Photo source: Sigrun Sauerzapfe/Royal Caribbean

Source: Instagram

March is for cruise

Delivered in January, the vessel will be going on its first journey from Florida to the Caribbean on Friday, March 4.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

To show just how spacious the Royal Caribean’s Wonder is, it has eight neighborhoods and more than 20,000 real plants. It is like a village in there.

Aside from having a large pool, there is also a movie screen by the side. The ship was built at Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire in France, Cruise Hive reports.

It will be able to carry 6,988 guests and 2,300 crew members all at once.

See the post below (swipe):

Below are some of the reactions:

_brownsenorita_ said:

"We don’t need another cruise polluting our oceans."

samirgadimov said:

"Titanic 2."

john.charles12 said:

"I feel like this story/movie has already been written..."

gottaloveladyt said:

"Oh hello No I wouldn't go on that ship."

angel_of_the_morning1978 said:

"More than 9,000 people on a ship. No thanks."

aymqrs said:

"Learn from the titanic."

don_eladi0 said:

"Then it hits an iceberg and sinks."

brenndencolbert said:

"Y’all better be careful. Remember what happened last time. Talking about “biggest ship”. Peace & Prayers to all the travelers."

Viral Photos of World's Most Expensive Shoes Worth GH¢140 million

When it comes to all things luxury, there are no limits to how far people are willing to go to create record-breaking fashion items.

Italian designer, Antonio Vietri, had the fashion scene buzzing with excitement after he designed The Moon Star Shoes, worth a whopping $22 million (GH¢140 million)

Source: YEN.com.gh