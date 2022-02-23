A hilarious video has shown the moment a mother interrupted her son who is a journalist when he was just about to record his work

The mother drove by unexpectedly just as the son, Myles Harris, opened his mouth to talk to the camera, making him pause and look back

In the video which has attracted reactions online, the boy spotted his mum's car coming, only for her to stop and say "hi baby"

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A funny mother drove by where her son, Myles Harris was working and interrupted his work, attracting very funny reactions on social media.

Harris who works as a journalist was recording his work when his mum drove by and stopped just behind him.

Myles Harris was recording when mum drove by to say hi. Photo credit: @mylesharris and @deangelodbyrd

Source: Instagram

Forced to stop recording and give mum attention

Harris was talking to the camera but that had to be put on hold because mum was around and needed attention. The son was forced to stop as mum wanted to say hi. When the funny mum packed, she yelled:

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

"Hi baby."

This left the reporter astonished and the cameraman in stitches. They both laughed even as he asked the cameraman if he recorded the funny interruption.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to Harris' video

When the journalist @mylestharris shared the video on Instagram, it attracted a lot of views and funny comments from users who could relate to it. Some of the reactions go as follows:

@donmateo says:

"Moms always gon be ya biggest cheerleader."

@deangelodbyrd reacted:

"The best moment of 2022 thus far."

@lee_que71 commented:

"Adorable…nothing like a Momma’s love."

@lesliedelasbourtv wrote:

"I absolutely love this. My mom would do the same thing, but with my luck she’d drive up on me during a live shot."

@crhae1908 recalled:

"LMBO, my dad did the same thing to me when I was being interviewed on the radio..................called in and said "Hi Baby" and I went into my 5 year old self and said "Hi Dad-deeee" LOL."

Mum uses cutlass to tell daughter to stay away from Yahoo Boys

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has previously reported that a mum used cutlass to funnily threaten her daughter never to follow Yahoo Boys.

In the funny video, the woman told her daughter to stay away from Yahoo Boys and from anyone doing rituals.

Many people who saw the video could relate to it, saying mums are like that.

Source: YEN.com.gh