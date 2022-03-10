A young Nigerian man has again made people happy on the street with his music speaker as he sprayed them money

When he approached a mechanic and a roadside foodseller, they both seemed reluctant to dance as a camera filmed them

Many Nigerians who reacted to his video prayed for him for making random people on the street happy

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A young man who is known as @brytiwundu on Instagram and popular for making 'vibe videos' that show him going around dancing with strangers has made many happy again.

In one of his latest videos, he went on the street and engaged many people, one of who was a roadside mechanic.

He made many people happy in the video as he sprayed them money. Photo source: @brytiwundu

Source: Instagram

Dance and collect money

When he ran into the mechanic shop with his Bluetooth speaker, the man looked confused. After some persuasion, he started dancing with him.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

As the man showed off his moves, he sprayed him some N200 notes to reward him. It was such a lovely sight to watch.

Apart from the mechanic, he approached a woman selling food and some other people who were also given money.

Watch the video below:

Below are some of the reactions:

funny_horla said:

"@djykbeat com and see dancing step oooo."

major_one_kobo

"Happiness is free keep on vibing."

oshoke_mo said:

"Its the last chap on orange for me o.... Bless you man. When will i see you on the street, so I'll show you my moves."

investor_daniel_01 said:

"There is always a reward for you in heaven for putting a smile on people's face."

kenenglish88 said:

"Thank you for always choosing the street everyone deserved to be happy irrespective of the poor economy of the country. Thank you."

Site labourer dances in adorable video

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the same young man in a video convinced a stranger to dance with him.

With a Bluetooth speaker, the man went to a labourer standing in front of an uncompleted building.

When he asked him to dance, the man looked shy. In seconds, he soon started vibing to Rema's Calm Down song.

Source: YEN.com.gh