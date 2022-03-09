A video has shown love play out between a Nigerian man and his white lover who is way older than him

In the clip, the younger man hugged his woman tight in a sweet show of the love that exists in their relationship

Many who reacted to the video wondered if poverty is pushing young men into the embrace of older women

A video shared by @gossipmilltv has shown the video of a man and his oyinbo lover. Though the woman looks way older than he is, they were both in a tight embrace.

A part of the clip shows the white woman in her tie and dye outfit as she matched it with a cap. They genuinely looked happy together.

The man and the woman smiled in their video. Photo source: @gossipmilltv

Source: Instagram

Some seconds into the video, their drawn portraits which were framed were shown. As sweet love music plays in the background, the man could be seen on the bed muttering towards the camera.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 28,000 likes with hundreds of comments.

Could this be love?

YEN.com.gh compiled some of them below:

prankhottie said:

"Love is so beautiful green card is much more beautiful."

cruisewithjoe said:

"My brother you strong oh."

perryrichy1 said:

"As everything don hard now, He be like say na the new update be this now make this update no quick cast oo."

samanthaflorie said:

"We are loosing our men oooo poverty, why?"

bherrie_xx wondered:

"Where do u people see all this onyibo."

cyndee_xo said:

"Na men dey dig gold pass these days sha."

He asked for my phone number

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a white woman who is known on Twitter as Nwanyi Ocha narrated how she met her husband in a club 14 years ago.

In a post on Wednesday, February 16, she revealed that the man asked for her number in the Zurich club.

In response, she told him:

"If God wants it, we will meet again."

Two days after that response, their paths met. The woman revealed that their meeting again showed that God really had a plan for them.

