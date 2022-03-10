Mercy Johnson's props for her TikTok and influencing videos often include her husband's shoes and she was recently caught in the act

The actress shared a video on her page where she was seen trying to advertise a hair brand while trying to get two of her kids out of the way

Mercy who had her husband's shoes on was shocked when he came into the living room and she hurriedly took them off

Mercy Johnson is one of the leading TikTok queens with her funny videos and of course, costumes, some of which do not belong to her.

The mum of four recently shared a video where she was seen trying to show off a wig she just got. Her only son and last child got into the video as they practiced horseback riding.

Mercy Johnsons's hubby nabs her with his shoes Photo credit: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

Mercy was shocked when her husband suddenly came into the living room behind her and she hurriedly took off his shoes.

On seeing her, the actress hubby laughed and tapped her head playfully while she hurriedly packed his shoes.

"@yelowhashtag ❤️sent me a lovely hair but my team nor go let me pose. @olaide_george loved it,mabinu jor ❤️This shoe senior Nigeria ooo"

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Mercy's video

iamtreasure_baby:

"Awwwlove is sweet sha "

cjhenry_0827:

"Very lovely slap ❤️❤️❤️"

gimbiyaaaa:

"It’s the shoe for me "

obianuju.stephen.921:

"When you are married to your friend."

ayerkie51:

"Hahahahha, you dey hide."

symply_asmart:

"I love you and your family❤️ sending you all the love"

