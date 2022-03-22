A Nigerian man has taken to social media to lament that he really needs a wife with a video proof

The self-acclaimed scholar made this heartfelt statement as he shared a video of his scattered apartment

Netizens however disagreed with his request with many urging him to first cultivate self-discipline

Social media users have reacted to a video showing the unkempt look of a Nigerian man's apartment.

The man, @the_scholar1, had taken to social media platform Twitter to lament how he needed a wife badly, backing up his appeal with a video of his abode.

The dimly lit apartment didn't look tidied with clothes lying inappropriately around items.

The unarranged bed was surrounded by paper dirt and other items. Dust patches were also observed in a corner of the room.

His appeal received more of backlash than support owing to the look of his apartment.

See his tweet and video below:

Netizens share their thoughts on his outcry

@AbeniJade said:

"Instead of opening your yansh like this. Get a housekeeper. With as low as 3-5k he or she can clean the house and get the laundry done. I run a business and hate to do chores after. It's draining. These people need that cash. A wife might not be domestic."

@maureen_dammy said:

"Work in yourself...

"Cultivate the habit of returning things to where you took them from.....

"Taking a day in the week for cleanup won't kill you..

"How do u sleep peacefully in this room!

"I wonder what ur kitchen, bathroom and toilet will look like......"

@Ab_Ishaq said:

"Self-discipline, during my bachelor's life, my room is one of the best among my others (frnds).

"In fact many use to come to my room when they have visitors."

@masud_basheer said:

"I see nothing wrong here, for a male. I know definitely you don’t invite females over. So am fine with this. But at least you can try tidying it up, even If it’s once a month."

