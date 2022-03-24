A lady, Ogunsanya Oluwafunke Esther, has graduated with a first-class after she was delayed in school

For her first and final years in the university, she spent four years, a situation that should not have been

Many rejoiced with the lady as some undergraduates said they are experiencing the same delay

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A lady, , has gone online to celebrate herself for bagging a first class degree.

In a post on the platform, the lady revealed that she spent 2016 and 2017 at 100 level. The same happened to her in her final year as she had a two-year delay from 2020 to 2021.

The lady was praised for her feat. Photo source: @thefunkeoguns

Source: Twitter

Delay is not denial

Oluwafunke stated that delay is not denial as she finally achieved her dream. The graduate gave all the glory to God for making the feat possible.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The lady shared two photos of herself in her graduation gown. Nigerians took to the first class graduate's comment section to praise her.

See her post below:

As of the time of writing this report, the lady's post has generated over 16,000 likes with hundreds of comments.

Below are some of the reactions:

@APRIL092012 said:

"First class ? Wow. Congratulations dear. Wait,how come people who graduate with a first class are mostly females,where are the males?"

@ChiemekaAustine said:

"Congratulations. But which uni abeg. Cos 4 years now and Im still in year 3 and it's an engineering course."

@MosesPa35527606 asked:

"And she jst graduate na, how she take knw say na GP wah them never still compile result?"

@GokeAdewuyi replied:

"Lol. Lasu releases results before the end of the semester."

@Itz_Oluwatoba said:

"Female first class students are mostly very pretty... .Na why book dey quick enter."

@PreciousEsiri said:

"Congratulations baby girl!!! Greater heights in Jesus name!"

Man bagged first class in mathematics

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Nigerian man, Temitope Oyedeji, went on Twitter to show off how he emerged a first-class student from the University of Ibadan.

In a Twitter post on Tuesday, February 22, the man said that with a 3.87/4.00 CGPA, he emerged as the best student from the department of mathematics.

Temitope gave all glory to God for his academic excellence. The man said that during his final year, he was able to gather awards such as the best graduating student in the faculty of science among many others.

Source: YEN.com.gh