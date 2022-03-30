A man gave some worshippers the chills as he danced in an unusual manner during a church service

The male worshipper in slim-fitted jeans danced slowly and passionately like a snake with his eyes closed

His display in the church not only startled worshippers but stunned netizens who watched the weird video

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A male worshipper's manner of dancing in the church has sent social media users into a mixed frenzy.

An investment banker identified as Innocent Tino shared a video of the man's performance on Facebook and captioned it:

"He was filled with the Holy ghost in Church."

The man danced with his eyes closed. Photo Credit: Innocent Tino

Source: Facebook

Lost in his act, the male worshipper in slim-fitted jeans and shirt danced intensely with his eyes closed.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

He moved and twisted his body parts in a manner many likened to a snake or an earthworm.

As his weird dance move progressed, apparent fright and confusion were visibly written on the faces of some of the worshippers who caught a glimpse of the man's showcase.

The man continued and stopped after twisting to his knees and then to the floor on his face.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Chioma Joy said:

"Hmmmm na snake dance be this o.he is possessed."

Ada Chukwujetu said:

"E fit dey sell him market disguise ....gaybriel or shuga mama agahi akpo nkea under anointing."

Hon Omonigho James Richardson said:

"Two things that happened to Africans and became a plague is, Christianity and democracy."

Chris Samuel said:

"Somebody said it's well, it's not well, person dey use house of God dey play , you with God na met."

Puze Beat said:

"Person dey give una water evil spirit dance una dey incline am with HOLY GHOST. Una nor dey fear JESUS CHRIST abi."

Talented Lady in Heels Leads Young Men in Dance Lesson with Intense Energy

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a young lady famously known as the Queen of Salsa has shown that she's a woman of many talents as she delivered impressive and energy-filled dance moves in Instagram videos.

The multi-talented young lady was captured on camera leading a group of young men at Menscook Catering & Logistics in a dance session as they entertained themselves.

In the clips seen by YEN.com.gh, the Queen of Salsa takes the young men through some dance steps jamming to Turn Up, a song by Ghanaian highlife singer Kuami Eugene.

Source: YEN.com.gh