A video of a curvy lady showing how she transformed two of her underwear into a stylish crop top

In the second part of the video, another lady jumped on the trend with differently coloured underwear and got the same result

The video has sparked mixed reactions amongst internet users, some of who believe the style is not for everyone

When it comes to fashion and style, the list of hacks seems endless as there are many beautiful ways to achieve a trendy and fabulous look.

Just recently, a video surfaced on social media showing how a lady achieved her chic and flirty crop top look.

At the start of the video, the lady is seen holding a black and a white underwear which she proceeds to wear on each side of the shoulder.

The end result sees her sporting a monochrome crop top.

The second part of the video sees another lady copying the trend - using a pink and a blue underwear.

Interestingly, she achieves the same result.

Social media users react

itunuoluwaitco:

"Please advice your people that it's strictly Brand new pants only "

ola_nikeee:

"Una go make pant cost now!"

awuklins_celebritytailor:

"I can't even weak my pants for this new trend..my people pants too cost abeg"

dupedarabidan:

"Lol, this is nice oo... in this era of NEPA taking light for weeks... we go just dey wear pata dey go ni"

3dscouture:

"PataaaaAbeg make una no let pata cost again oooo "

asakemakeovers:

"Nigerians will make pant cost now… b4 you know now 1 pant will be 30k."

oladam_alaso_oke:

"Now the price for pant go high now"

sandylopezgifts_souvenirs:

"Till the elastic tear and all "heaven" will be let loose"

_hertzz:

"Wahala for who no dey wear full pant ooo"

misszadesua:

"Na to go buy full pant be that half pants can’t do this ☺️☺️ and pant is now expensive o."

