One of the beauties of fashion and style lies in its versatility and this is seen in how people style an item differently

Every day on the internet, we see fascinating new ways to up our style game and this time is no different

In this article, YEN.com.gh shares how a fashionista lady can switch a plain shirt into a fabulous and flirty top

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

With the increase in the cost of living in Nigeria, shopping for clothes - especially when on a budget - isn't exactly a top priority for a lot of people. And the reason is not hard to see.

However, achieving a different sense of style doesn't necessarily involve the use of a shopping cart - that is, if you know your onions when it comes to fashion.

The lady used a string to alter the t-shirt's look. Photo credit: @ohlalalita

Source: Instagram

A plain dress can be transformed into a red carpet-worthy look simply with the use of jewellery, shoes or the right clutch.

Just the same way a pair of plain pants can look rave-worthy with the right blouse, belt or even shoes.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

In this case, however, the focus is on the plain old shirt as fashion enthusiast has shown one quick and easy way to up your style game with the use of a string - yes, you read that right!

In a video shared by @ohlalalita, the Caucasian lady is seen using a single black string to tie the front centre of her t-shirt vertically.

She ties the two ends of the string around her neck before pushing down the t-shirt from the neck area to give a halterneck off-shoulder look.

Watch the short clip below:

It can't be the same person: Reactions to lady's powerful makeup transformation

A Tiktok user identified as @evewivy has left tongues wagging on social media over her magical works using makeup.

With a bio that partly reads 'mauzauza ndiyo zetu' meaning ' the magic is ours' in Swahili, it comes as little surprise that she lives up to it with her works.

In the video which has gotten over a hundred thousand views on Tiktok, the lady who sports a bald look is seen showing off her bare face devoid of makeup.

Source: YEN.com.gh