Actor and model, Bryan Okwara, recently took to his Instagram page to share a hilarious video

In the clip, the man is seen in a two-piece set he reportedly ordered from an online shop which did not fit

Several internet users have reacted with amusement with some pointing out that he didn't order his size

Yet another man has fallen victim to online shopping and it appears to have left quite a number of people amused.

Actor, Bryan Okwara, shared a hilarious video of a man trying out a two-piece outfit he bought online.

The video has amused many people. Credit: @bryanokwara

Source: UGC

In the video, the man is seen donning the two-piece set as seen on the model in the left photo of the collage.

However, the shirt on him appears several sizes too small for the plus size man.

He hilariously goes on to pose like the model - perhaps with the hope of making the dress work just like it did on the model.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react

chinahbryan:

"He even tried to pose like the model , still no way."

_king_bunny:

"I really like him he tried all the styles to make sure it wasn’t just him or his eyes."

jumpsuit_magazine:

"He should wear waist trainer."

iamebube_:

"U did not order for ur size na ....sorry bro."

obyadat:

"This thing can frustrate."

neneeeh:

"He is soo confused."

thriftby_rj:

"Omo the posture for me."

blanckdigital:

"The problem is that first button."

Source: YEN.com.gh