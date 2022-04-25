Miracle Olawale Olatunde entered the history books of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso (LAUTECH) after she emerged overall best graduating student

The feat which she achieved with a CGPA of 4.90 in a 5.00 grading system made her the best of the last 5 combined graduating sets

Celebrating the achievement, the lady opened up about how she was raised by a single mum and that her dad wanted her aborted

At the just concluded 14th combined Special Convocation of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, Oyo State, a lady made history as she emerged the overall best graduating student with a CGPA of 4.90/5.00.

The lady identified as Miracle Olawale Olatunde was honoured on the convocation ground for her feat with a cheque of GH₵905.

Miracle was given a prize of N50k for her feat. Photo Credit: @ChemistryTailor

She was later presented to the governor of Seyi Makinde - she was the overall best of 5 combined sets.

Miracle's father had wanted her aborted

In a touching LinkedIn post, Miracle revealed that her father had written to her mother 25 years ago to have her aborted.

Miracle said she was single-handedly raised by her mum, Bose Ayangunna, as the family never heard from her dad after that disturbing letter he penned to her mother.

"Some 25 years ago, my father wrote a letter to my mum asking her to terminate my pregnancy and never to contact him again! That was the last time she heard anything from him," she wrote.

She showered encomiums on her mum for using her meager civil servant salary to sponsor her education.

"My mother, Mrs Bose Ayangunna, literally broke her back to single-handedly sponsor my education and provide me with the basic things of life. She would go through any length to make sure I got the things I needed.

"She would send me all of her meager civil servant- based salary to pay for one project or the other in school. I owe all of this to her! It was tough but with the help of the Almighty God, we pulled through."

Netizens celebrate her

Damilola .A said:

"Big Congratulations to you MIRACLE OLAWALE OLATUNDE.

"May God keep you and your Mum.

"You are truly blessed and highly favored.

"Cheers Girl."

Temitope Oladipo said:

"Oh, what a miracle, Miracle! (pun intended ).

"Congratulations!

"More wins!"

Blessing Iyare said:

"Congratulations MIRACLE OLAWALE OLATUNDE.

"More wins.

"To your mum, May God keep her alive and well to reap the fruits of her labour. Amen."

Adetokunbo Joan Afolabi said:

"You go girl! You went for broke! You practically took all the available CGPA points!

"Thank God for your Mum and thank God for you, not allowing all her efforts go to waste.

"The sky is your starting point, not your limit in any way!

Shine on!"

