A Nigerian man whose car was broken into and the sum of over GH¢7,325.84 (N400,000) taken got a CCTV footage from a supermarket

The footage, though unclear, showed two men making funny movements around his car as they made calls

Among those who reacted to the clip were those who argued that the men may not have been the perpetrators of the crime

A Nigerian man with the Twitter handle @Hugo_Chiez has gone on the platform to narrate how he was robbed.

He revealed that the robbery took place at a supermarket with his car broken into. The GH¢7,325.84 (N400,000) he earlier withdrew from the bank was taken.

CCTV footage

On whoever may have stolen the cash, he wrote on Twitter:

"I’m just waiting for the CCTV footage. May God have mercy on their souls if I catch them."

A few hours after, he got CCTV footage and saw two men he said did the operation. He added that he could identify the face of one of them from the bank he withdrew the money.

@Hugo_Chiez stated that he is waiting for a clearer video of the men so he can deal with them appropriately.

See his posts below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

@SammarioSw said:

"I'm sorry to say, this footage didn't say they stole your money abi na me no see am well? I don't want to conclude or retweet what am not sure of? We will love to see them in action, then we can join you in calling them robbers."

He replied:

"The person who sent me the clip didn’t capture that part and I’m going to get the full thing today."

@brynolino said:

"I think other people should take a cue from this. Dont leave your money, phones, laptops and other valuables inside your car please. The boot of your car is a Safer place."

@NworguDhabie said:

"People papa. For those of you saying you did not see them stealing the money. These men can together and all of a sudden they’re talking on the phone at the same time and making sneaky movements."

@Anams_v1 said:

"This footage does not show a brake in. Just two suspicious men. If you apprehend this person, how do you prove he broke into your car?"

@ajaneakan said:

"Yes it's them, that's how they operate, they must have followed you from the bank, I also feel some of these bank staff are involved in this thing too, mine happened in 2010 my house rent 300k was stolen and I just left the bank."

