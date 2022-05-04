A wife was delighted when she walked into the birthday surprise her husband organised for her in their house

The woman said her husband's plan achieved its purpose as she never expected a bouquet, cake, and the pomp that welcomed her

After singing to God for the blessing, the woman passionately prayed for her husband in a way that got social media users emotional

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

An event planned by The Suprise Factory showed the moment a husband surprised his wife on her birthday.

The emotions were overwhelming. She ascended their house staircases to see a bouquet and a cake waiting for her.

The woman was so touched by her husband's love and thoughtfulness. Photo source: @thesurprisefactory

Source: UGC

She prayed for her husband

The woman's expression shows that she was never expecting what happened. With joyful-teary eyes, she sang different worship songs and danced.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A part of the video showed the celebrant saying her husband's birthday surprise got her. After a series of songs, the woman launched into a prayer session.

Watch the video below:

Video gets netizens emotional

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 800 comments with thousands of likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of them below:

mo_tcollections said:

"That prayer was genuine. God bless him."

moyomii said:

"Daddy just scored over 1000000 points."

iamadenike.b said:

"Someone pass me tissue please."

_khomphie said:

"This is so emotional and very beautiful. The prayers."

igolo_crystal1 said:

"Mummy said my husband is not on Instagram. I love this, all beautiful."

dedayo_f said:

"Awww Awww it’s the I love you for me…I’ll also marry well, he’ll be my pillar and love forever Amen."

tumilicious918 said:

"Mama said daddy get mi ooo, awwww."

holuwatimileyin15 said:

"This is beautiful to watch."

adeldgreat said:

"Full of swags. God bless her husband and may they celebrate many more years in love, health & joy."

Hubby Throws Wife Off Balance, Wakes Her Up With Music, Gift of Highlander Car on Her Birthday in Video

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported a Nigerian man drove into Port Harcourt, Rivers state, from Kaduna just to shock his wife with the gift of a Highlander Jeep on her birthday.

The man identified as Victor Morris Koteh made sure his wife had no idea of the huge package he prepared for her. It was unveiled on the morning of April 28, her birthday.

It was a moment of huge shock and joy when his wife, Favour was woken up by a sudden sound of a trumpet dishing nice tunes.

When she was shown the car outside, she was unable to move as she was shocked by her bones.

Source: YEN.com.gh