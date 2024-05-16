Ghanaian female musician Wendy Shay has turned heads with her new look on Instagram

The talented singer with an impeccable dance skills wore a form-fitting dress to promote her new song

Some social media users have commented on Wendy Shay's terrific look and expensive high heels

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about YEN.com.gh. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Award-winning Ghanaian musician Wendy Asiamah Addo, popularly called Wendy Shay, has taken over social media with her sizzling photos as she promotes her new song.

In a viral video, the Uber Driver hitmaker looked breathtaking in a silky green dress with spaghetti straps while singing her latest single, Who Cares.

Wendy Shay slays in beautiful dresses. Photo credit: @wendyshay.

Source: Instagram

Wendy Shay inspired her fans worldwide with her elegant hairstyle and flawless makeup. She also wore a unique jewellery set to accessorise her look.

The curvy style influencer modelled in stylish strappy heels to complete her stunning look for the video shoot.

Watch the video below;

Wendy Shay and her beautiful mother show off their dance moves

While jamming to her new song in a lovely video, Wendy Shay and her gorgeous mother looked classy in classy outfits.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Wendy Shay's stunning outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

afia_lucille stated:

My love for green...I want this dress...imma print the third picture. It'll look good on my bedside wall❤️

kobbie_scratch stated:

Yesss queen

amasarfoah_snr stated:

Queen me ‍♀️beautiful heels

sam_peace12 stated:

Yes ooooo pls drop the song let listen to it

amonu_efya stated:

I like your heels . Dash it to me er?

director_black_morgana_max_doe stated:

I would like to wish you a happy Mother's Day

dom3gh stated:

One woman soldier ❤️

Rmcgenging stated:

I want to be the first person listening to mine favorite song from our spectacular album from sis Wendy Shay

shaygang_worldwide stated:

Meeee Queen

Dacoster Replicates Wendy Shay's Outfits In Habiba Video While Recreating All The Scenes

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Official Dacoster, famous for recreating celebrity styles.

The comedian, born in Ashaiman, gained notoriety for creating the costumes Wendy Shay wore in her most recent Habiba music video using nylon rubber and cement paper.

Stars like Roselyn Ngissah and Jackline Mensah have shared their thoughts on Dacoster's remarkable film.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh