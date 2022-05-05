A Nigerian actress, Maryam Charles, has started an initiative to cater to the less privileged in the society

Maryam said it is better to use one's status to help the poor in the society than to flaunt luxuries on social media as celebrities

The actress revealed that though her non-profit organisation started in 2022, it has touched many people's lives

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A Nigerian actress, Maryam Charles, is using her non-profit organisation, Maryam Charles Initiative, to touch lives.

In a Facebook post she made on Tuesday, May 3, she said that being a celebrity is more than just posting nice photos on social media and living fancy lives.

The actress said she is determined to touch lives with her influence. Photo source: Maryam Charles

Source: UGC

Maryam is of the opinion that people should use their influence to change the lives of people. She said people need to use their status to help the less privileged.

A video shared on her Facebook page showed the moment she packed food in takeaways and handed them over to kids who needed them.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Maryam Charles' motivation

In her conversation with YEN.com.gh, she said that her NGO was registered in January 2022 and since then has done some outreaches in taking care of the homeless, and widows, also feeding the less privileged.

On her motivation for reaching out to people, she said she has always been a passionate person. In her words:

“I had never thought that people could die of hunger, growing up in the north gave me more passion to use my personality as a celebrity to attract more human development, for me being a humanitarian means to have human values and an understanding of all human situations that we share, regardless of race, ethnicity, religion and social status. It’s working towards human goals and ensuring we support people with respect and dignity.”

What I intend to achieve

Empowering the less privileged and the provision of healthcare are some of the things she hopes to achieve with the Maryam Charles organisation.

The actress stated that many people have been helped since the operation of the organisation. She said:

“We thank God that we choose to give rather than to be selfish.”

Watch the video of her sharing food here.

Kind Ghanaian Police Officer Gifts Little Girl GH¢50

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that some officers of the Ghana Police Service are changing the ill perception about the force relating to personnel who either beg or extort money from road users.

One kind-spirited police officer showed kindness to a child and her mother while they were en route from Tema to Agbozume.

According to the social media influencer James Annor Tetteh, known popularly as Nana Tea, the uniformed officer gifted the child GH¢50 after stopping their vehicle at Tsopoli tollbooth.

Source: YEN.com.gh