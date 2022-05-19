A very pretty Nigerian lady has shown the nice dance skills she is made of despite being physically challenged

The lady whose name on Tiktok is @cindychilaka dropped her c r utches and used only one leg to do wonders

r Many social media users who have seen the video are gushing and asking for more of such excellent dance steps

A pretty lady who has only one leg took to the dance floor and made many people gush and wish for more of her sterling dance moves.

She picked up the now-viral Buga dance challenge and nailed it like a professional dancer.

The lady nailed the Buga dance. Photo credit: @cindychilaka.

She dropped her crutches

The lady actually dropped her crutches and took up the challenge with much happiness and candour.

She showed off sterling skills even as she held unto nothing, using only one leg to dance to the hit song by Kizz Daniel.

Many fans who have seen the video where she shared it on Tiktok are praising her and showering her with so much admiration.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

@ElizaNanaAmaObeng said:

"You’re beautiful. May this joy never fade away."

"Because of this your challenge, I must follow you."

@shauibu Garba commented:

@ogbustephen857 reacted:

"Wow, you can dance beb. I love your dancing step."

@Hightension said:

"Happiness will neva fade away in ur life and may the good Lord continue to keep you strong and healthy beautiful."

@ComrOnyeka said:

"My dear you are beautiful and good at what you are doing."

@Reshapeupyourshaspe commented:

"In fact, God the Almighty is wonderful. Standing on just a leg to dance like this meanwhile we on two legs can't do such. Wow!!"

@dearmek00 said:

"As some point I got scared but she killed it."

@ayoayode remarked:

"With my two legs I can't dance like that."

